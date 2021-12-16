Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: MeoTools
MeoTools Launchs a Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Tracker Tool

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Dec 16 - A newborn project has been launched on Pancakeswap with the only goal: give traders in the crypto world a hand to make their job more effective and less effort. To illustrate, they will have a virtual assistant serve their trading 24/24, it will help them notice the chance, potential, loss, and % increase/decrease of your portfolio even when they sleep. It is called MeoTools.

MeoTools is a powerful tracking dashboard with an all-in-one system. According to the CEO of the company, it has the multi-purposes function to make your journey in the crypto space more convenient and easier. Users can:

  • Keep an eye on their portfolio in real-time
  • Get many alert types for any tokens and their portfolio
  • Follow asset data such as price, trading volume, liquidity, and project socials...
  • Swap coin, token easily
  • Offer very friendly-looking Chart to help traders/investors analyze the market clearly with full information they need

Not just focus on the feature, they also care about the security, and they are guaranteed by Certik audit on October 2021 with a high score in rank. It ensures when users use MeoTools platform, there is no risk happen to them.

MeoTools have developed a wonderful community – which always supporting them. Their users follow the project, give back advice to help the project grow continuously - base on it, MeoTools can improve their function and gain more ideas from their beloved investors.

The project now is still in the development phase, they are ambitious to extend the business across more chains, including Etherium and Polygon. Their goal is to find more potential users at those chains.

MeoTools also have a plan to release a mobile version in Q1 2021 according to the need of their users. The project soon will reach further achievement together, if you are curious about how to buy it, kindly take a look at the below information

Social Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeoTools
Telegram: https://t.me/meo_tools

Media Contacts:
Tony Nguyen, MeoTools
Email: info@meo.tools
Web: https://meo.tools

SOURCE: MeoTools




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MeoTools
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.

