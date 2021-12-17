Friday, 17 December 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Kincentric Hong Kong 2021 Kincentric Best Employers DBS, Hilti Demonstrate Exceptionally High Levels of Agile Leadership and Employee Engagement

HONG KONG, Dec 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Demonstrating organizational agility, leadership transformation and a high level of employee engagement, DBS and Hilti have been named as 2021 Best Employers in Hong Kong, according to Kincentric's premium assessment that identifies organisations who demonstrate outstanding people practices and workplace excellence.



Employee Engagement, Organisational Agility, Engaging Leadership and Talent Focus were the key attributes assessed. Kincentric identifies Best Employers that are in the Top Quartile and research shows that excelling across these four areas leads to better business results.



According to Kincentric's insights, the Hong Kong's Best Employers are 24%* stronger on Employee Engagement, 26%* better on Organisational Agility, 19%* committed on Engaging Leadership and 27%* focussed on Talent. This clearly demonstrates a high level of decisive and agile people centric business decisions that these organisations have had to take through the pandemic.



Stephen Hickey, Regional Leader for APAC at Kincentric said, "We are in the midst of a talent evolution that's shaping the future of work. Kincentric's Hong Kong Best Employers have demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile, inclusive cultures leading to stronger, more sustainable business results."



According to Kincentric employee research data, only 5 in 10 employees feel their organization is attracting or retaining the people they need to achieve business goals; 11 percentage point declines in favourable perceptions of senior leaders demonstrating care and concern for employees; and only 55% of employees seeing strong career development opportunities for high performers.



Globally there is increased talent mobility, greater difficulty for organisations to attract and retain the talent they need, challenges in giving people the work / life balance they desire, and many leaders struggling to paint a clear vision for the future of their company that is inspiring, engaging and motivating. Given the present challenges around talent retention, employees who do not see good career opportunities and organization's response to their well-being are four times more likely to leave.



The Kincentric Best Employers 2021 marks 21 years of the Best Employers program. The brand has evolved since starting as Hewitt Best Employers, becoming Aon Hewitt Best Employers to Aon Best Employers and since 2019 to Kincentric Best Employers.



* Indicates % higher than their peers



About Kincentric



Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, helps organisations unlock the power of people and teams to ignite change and drive better business results. With decades of experience and specialist expertise in areas such as culture, employee engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, we use data-driven insights to architect solutions that add value, enhance agility and increase organizational effectiveness. For more information, visit kincentric.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Kincentric

Sectors: Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

