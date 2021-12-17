Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, 17 December 2021, 17:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Astemo's Inverter Adopted by Geely for the "Leishen Hi-X" Hybrid Powertrain Platform

TOKYO, Dec 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. today announced the adoption of its inverter by Geely Automobile Holdings Limited for the hybrid powertrain platform "Leishen Hi-X."

Our inverter adopted for Leishen Hi-X

Geely is a major automaker under China's Zhejiang Geely Group Holdings, and is actively promoting electrification in China, where the market for electric vehicles is expanding. As announced by Geely in November, "Leishen Power" is their global powertrain brand, and "Leishen Hi-X" is their main hybrid powertrain platform, which adopted our inverter.

Hitachi Astemo's inverter in the "Leishen Hi-X" is equipped with Hitachi's unique, direct water-cooled, double-sided cooling power module, which achieves a compact size and high output. Twenty models of "Leishen Hi-X" are planned over the next three years. Geely highly evaluated Hitachi Astemo's hybrid powertrain track record across wide variety of vehicle models, which led to the inverter's adoption.

Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating social, environmental, and economic value by providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety and comfort, and environmental conservation to create a more sustainable society. By doing so, we contribute to improving Quality of Life and create value for our OEM customers.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Dec 14, 2021 09:37 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Electron Beam Area Inspection System GS1000 to Meet Increased Demand for Inspection and Massive-Metrology in EUV Applications
Dec 10, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy Partners with National Grid on World's First Replacement of SF6 in Existing High-voltage Equipment
Dec 9, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Two New FE-SEM Models Launched to Support Data-Driven R&D
Dec 8, 2021 09:53 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Achieves CDP's Highest Score of "Grade A" in Climate Change and Water Security
Nov 22, 2021 12:57 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Selected by the University of Tsukuba for its Second Proton Therapy System as a PFI Project
Nov 17, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy Launches IdentiQ Digital Twin for Sustainable, Flexible and Secure Power Grids
Nov 10, 2021 16:05 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy Releases Global Updates to Grid Edge Solutions Portfolio Including New Services
Nov 8, 2021 10:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi, Ltd. and cbs Corporate Business Solutions Support Fast and Efficient Transition of Japanese Companies to SAP S/4HANA
Nov 5, 2021 14:49 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Commenced Demonstration Operation of Cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System in Slovenia
Nov 5, 2021 13:42 HKT/SGT
"Hitachi Origin Park" Opens in the Company's Birthplace, Hitachi City, Ibaraki Pref., Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       