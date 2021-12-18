Friday, 17 December 2021, 21:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon World AI Show highlighted the importance of driving AI and RPA deployment in India The Indian edition of World AI & RPA Show, officially supported by MeitY convened over 350+ attendees that included stakeholders of India's AI ecosystem including government authorities, top-notch AI & RPA experts and solution providers.

New Delhi, India, Dec 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, India hosted the most comprehensive virtual conference on AI and associated future technologies. Hosted by Trescon, World AI & RPA show connected dots in AI research and real-world applications. With the recent AI boom, there is a greater understanding of these fields and the challenges to meet them. In this 32nd edition of the show, the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was highlighted in the context of current business challenges and opportunities in India. The show was Supported by MeitY; Powered by -- IBM; Lead Sponsors -- Dataiku and Tatvic; Bronze Sponsor -- Eastvantage featured by leading AI organizations.



The main objective of the conference was to showcase the role of AI, Robotics and Digital Transformation in the industry. World AI & RPA Show India focused on supporting important government agencies and commercial businesses to provide a platform to global AI leaders, investors and innovators to get connected and exchange ideas on the current happenings and challenges in the AI sector and on current projects, with the intention to jointly progress the AI & RPA sector.



The event focused on key topics such as Applying Intelligent Automation to your IT Operations; The Trajectory to Scale Digital Transformation with AI; The Impact of AI on Cybersecurity; How Governments Can Build Trust in AI while Fighting the Pandemic; Re-Imagining CX with AI to Manage & Thrive during the Pandemic; How COVID-19 Is Transforming the Automation Landscape; Future of AI in Cyber Security amidst COVID-19 and much more. The event also showed the importance of driving AI and RPA deployment in India by showcasing the technologies being used in the market.



Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on 16 November 2021 included:

- Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India

- Dr. B K Murthy, CEO, Innovation and Technology Foundation IIT Bhilai India;

- Arunima Sarkar, AI Lead, Centre for 4IR, World Economic Forum India

- Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow, CTO - AI for IT Operations, Master Inventor, IBM Academy Member

- Vishal Chahal, Director - Automation & AP Cloud Pak Lab, IBM Software Labs India South Asia

- Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist, DataIku.

- Ravi Pathak, CEO & Co-Founder Tatvic Analytics India; to name a few.



Key highlights and takeaways from World AI Show include:



Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India spoke on the topic of "Digital Transformation with AI" and expressed his views on how AI is going to impact our life and the governance issues in our country and the larger economic sector in the coming years. He stated that, "We can benefit from use AI technology for really understanding how our socio-economic development can boost in terms of being able to formulate more meaningful policies being able to make more meaningful and effective interventions in our development projects."



Dr. B K Murthy, CEO, Innovation and Technology Foundation IIT Bhilai India in his Government Keynote spoke on the topic, "AI in FinTech - Challenges & Opportunities". He was quoted saying, "Adoption of AI Technologies across the enterprise is no longer a choice but a strategic imperative".



Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow, CTO - AI for IT Operations, Master Inventor, IBM Academy Member in her tech talk spoke on the topic, "Applying Intelligent Automation to your IT Operations', where she stated that, "IT operations management is all about identifying problems early and detecting, diagnosing and resolving them quickly and more importantly preventing such things from happening".



While addressing about "Economies of AI", Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist at Dataiku stated that, "Understanding your entire business and how it functions to identify that revolutionary influence, as well as different methods of doing things would benefit a significant proportion of individuals."



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



"India is an attractive market for AI and RPA. The country has an adequate amount of talent needed to drive AI and RPA deployment and there are some impressive examples of how AI and RPA are being deployed to solve important problems," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. He further added, "During these challenging times, virtual gatherings provide possibilities for the AI & RPA community to learn, connect, forecast and explore the technology and future direction of this field."



The show was Supported by MeitY and Powered-By -- IBM; Lead Sponsors -- Dataiku and Tatvic; Bronze Sponsor -- Eastvantage featured by leading AI organizations.



About World AI Show -- India



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world.



It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



