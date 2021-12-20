Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, 20 December 2021, 12:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Enters into Commercialization and Distribution Agreement with Gilead for JAK Inhibitor Filgotinib in Asia

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. today announced it has entered into an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the commercialization and distribution of filgotinib (generic name, product name: Jyseleca), an oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for indications of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease in Asia (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore). In December 2019, Eisai signed a partnership agreement with Gilead Sciences K.K., a Japanese subsidiary of Gilead, for the distribution and co-promotion of filgotinib in Japan.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Eisai will obtain an exclusive marketing right for filgotinib in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore from Gilead. Gilead has received approval for the treatment of RA in Taiwan and has applied for approval of filgotinib for the treatment of RA in South Korea. Following approvals, Eisai will take over the manufacturing and marketing licenses for filgotinib from Gilead in South Korea and Taiwan. In Hong Kong and Singapore, Eisai will apply for approval for filgotinib. With this agreement, Eisai will pay Gilead a contractual up-front payment, as well as regulatory milestones and sales milestones.

Filgotinib is a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor. In Japan, filgotinib has been approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including prevention of structural joint damage) in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies. In April 2021, Gilead Sciences K.K. applied for an additional indication of filgotinib as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.

Eisai will leverage its strong business foundation throughout Asia, provide new treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, and contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients their families, and healthcare providers.

About filgotinib

Filgotinib is a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor. In Japan, filgotinib has been approved for the treatment of RA (including prevention of structural joint damage) in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies. In April 2021, Gilead Sciences K.K. applied for an additional indication of filgotinib as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.

In addition, filgotinib has been approved in the European Union and Great Britain for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Filgotinib has also been approved in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. Applications have been submitted to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and are currently under review.

About the market for biological products South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore

The market of biological products in 2020 in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore is approximately US $ 400 million, accounting for approximately more than 80% of the total market for biological products in Asia (Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam).(1) Many of biological products are adapted in the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

(1) Copyright 2021 IQVIA. Internal analysis based on IQVIA Analytics Link 2020. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Dec 6, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products And Pipeline at 44th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Nov 30, 2021 09:13 HKT/SGT
Eisai and FCNT Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia
Nov 30, 2021 08:56 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel and E2730 at the 75th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting
Nov 29, 2021 11:44 HKT/SGT
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for Patients With Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma
Nov 29, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
European Commission Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-Line Treatment for Adult Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
Nov 18, 2021 14:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives the 'Most Liked!' IR Award at The 2021 IR Award
Nov 12, 2021 15:10 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Phase 3 Data Show Positive Correlation Between ADUHELM Treatment Effect on Biomarkers and Reduction in Clinical Decline in Alzheimer's Disease
Nov 12, 2021 14:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Analysis of Lecanemab Clinical Efficacy Results from Phase 2b Study at Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 12, 2021 14:03 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Introduction of Plasma-based Biomarker Screening to Facilitate Identification of Subjects for Phase 3 Ahead 3-45 Trial Presented at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 11, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents Late-Breaker Updates on Lecanemab Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Data from Phase 2b Study Core and Open-Label Extension
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       