Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, 20 December 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Digitalx Ltd
DigitalX Bitcoin Fund Secures Investment Grade Rating

PERTH, AU, Dec 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigitalX Limited (ASX: DCC, 'DigitalX' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the DigitalX Bitcoin Fund (ISIN: AU60BQC79571) has received an investment-grade research rating from well-known and respected investment research house, SQM Research. The investment-grade rating on the Company's Bitcoin Fund represents a significant milestone in that it is the first research-rated digital asset fund in Australia.

Highlights
- DigitalX Bitcoin Fund becomes the first digital asset fund in Australia to receive an investment-grade rating
- The Fund has been issued with an investment-grade rating after the review process by SQM Research, one of Australia's most recognised and respected research houses
- The investment-grade rating opens additional distribution channels for wealth managers and financial advisors to offer the DigitalX Bitcoin Fund to their clients
- Represents a significant milestone for mainstream adoption of digital assets in the Australian investment and wealth management industry

As part of the research rating process, the Fund has been reviewed on a number of key principle areas including strategy, team, performance, governance and compliance, fees and expenses, liquidity, and risks. Following this external assessment of the Fund's credentials, the investment-grade rating now provides institutional investors with increased confidence for investing in the Company's Bitcoin Fund.

Traditionally, financial advisers require an investment grade rating before being able to add investment products to their approved products list (APL). The investment-grade rating opens additional distribution channels for the Company as advisers can now consider adding the DigitalX Bitcoin Fund to their APLs. According to a report prepared by Oliver Wyman titled "Future of Financial Advice" there are approximately 21,670 registered financial advisers overseeing approximately $962 billion in funds under advice[1].

Mr Matt Harry, the Company's Head of Funds, commented: "After many months of hard work by the team, we are pleased to have secured an investment grade research rating for the DigitalX Bitcoin Fund. Not only is this a first in Australia but the rating will significantly improve our ability to access the relatively untapped financial adviser market by providing them with access to a market-leading product that is audited, titled, insured, and managed by a team with deep experience in digital asset markets."

Investor Enquiries
Jonathon Carley
Acting Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
DigitalX Limited
E: investors@digitalx.com

Media Enquiries
Luke Forrestal
Director, Financial Communications
GRA Partners
E: luke.forrestal@grapartners.com.au

[1] https://www.oliverwyman.com/content/dam/oliver-wyman/v2/publications/2021/jan/future-of-financial-advice.pdf

SOURCE: DigitalX Ltd.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Digitalx Ltd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Crypto, Exchange, Funds & Equities, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ATAL Wins CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021 for Exceptional Performance and Professionalisation   
Dec 20, 2021 17:26 HKT/SGT
DigitalX Bitcoin Fund Secures Investment Grade Rating  
Dec 20, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Enters into Commercialization and Distribution Agreement with Gilead for JAK Inhibitor Filgotinib in Asia  
Monday, December 20, 2021 12:35:00 PM
The East India Company Launches 2022 Una & the Lion Limited-edition Gold and Silver Coin Collection  
Dec 20, 2021 10:31 HKT/SGT
Cyber threat escalation: Group-IB presents report on trending crimes worldwide  
Dec 20, 2021 07:00 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. Wins Solar Company of the Year (Distributor) Award at the Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021   
Dec 20, 2021 07:00 HKT/SGT
Titano Launches DeFi's First Automatic Fixed APY  
Dec 20, 2021 05:00 HKT/SGT
EMETH Announces the Launch of Its NFT Project to Solve Ethereum Gas Fees  
Dec 20, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK   
Dec 19, 2021 20:48 HKT/SGT
World AI Show highlighted the importance of driving AI and RPA deployment in India  
Dec 17, 2021 21:36 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       