  • Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer to Distribute Bottled Water to Communities Affected by Floods
Company is working with Malaysia Civil Defence Force and Red Crescent to give out clean water to aid flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer takes note of the flood situation affecting various locations in Peninsular Malaysia over the last 72 hours and is prepared to render assistance to affected communities.




It has been reported that more than 22,000 people were evacuated throughout Peninsular Malaysia on Sunday as the country faces some of its worst flooding in years due to a multiple-day heavy downpour.

In view of the emergency, the Company is making immediate arrangement for mineral water to be distributed via the Malaysia Civil Defence Force and Red Crescent to selected relief centres nationwide. More than RM50,000 worth of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles are currently transported to flood victims and rescue crews in affected areas, where victims may not have access to clean water which is important for hydration and ensuring hygiene at all times. Malaysia Civil Defence Force is also preparing dried food for victims in affected communities.

Spritzer urges everyone to be careful of contamination from the flood waters and avoid all unknown sources of water. People are encouraged to boil water from taps used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth. Do not use discoloured water or water that have an odour and avoid contact with contaminated water on skin and eyes.

About Spritzer Bhd

Spritzer Group of Companies comprises a total of eight business subsidiaries, specialising in manufacturing and distribution of natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, non-carbonated fruit flavoured drink and functional drinks. The company has been in operation for more than 30 years, and is the country's largest, oldest and only listed bottle water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.

