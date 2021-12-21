Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 14:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Element.Black(ELT) Element.Black Establishes Partnership with DJ Snake, Building Pixel-Infinity into the World's First Prominent Co-Creation NFT Social-Fi Platform

HONG KONG, Dec 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The metaverse infrastructure development company Element.Black is delighted to announce it has established a partnership with world's top 100 DJ and French record producer DJ Snake to interact and co-create NFT arts with fans, tapping into the potential of fan economy and building the blockchain game Pixel-Infinity into the world's first prominent co-creation NFT Social-Fi platform.



French DJ and record producer DJ Snake first gained international attention in 2013 by releasing a single "Turn Down for What" with US musician Lil Jon. The song was certified platinum in the following year. In 2021, DJ Snake ranked No.33 in the "Top 100 DJs 2021" poll organized by DJ Mag, a British magazine dedicated to electronic dance music and DJs. He has collaborated with many world-renowned artists, including Lady Gaga, Diplo, Justin Bieber, etc. In October 2021, DJ Snake released a new single "SG" in collaboration with US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna and K-pop star LISA of BLACKPINK.



Element.Black is a metaverse infrastructure development company. Through Social-Fi and NFT products, Element.Black is dedicated to providing metaverse assets design materials and a metaverse infrastructure prototype marketplace. Leveraging on a founding team with extensive experience and passion for art, Element.Black has established partnerships with several world-renowned artists, including Hollywood movie "E.T." poster artist John Alvin, animation artist Andrea Alvin, and German artist Mikail Akar. Recently, Element.Black held the Pixel-Infinity-based ELT NFT art exhibition in partnership with SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery.



Pixel-Infinity to Become World's First Prominent Co-Creation NFT Social-Fi Platform



Technically, Pixel-Infinity creates NFTs through smart contracts and stores them on a decentralized AR platform. It leverages on the decentralized PATREON to create a shared content space for celebrities and fans and establishes interactions between celebrities and fans through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). With the decentralized AR storage, contents are stored securely and permanently.



Previously, Element.Black has collaborated with John Alvin, Andrea Alvin and Mikail Akar by minting some of their art as NFTs on Pixel-Infinity. Mikail Akar has also created exclusive new works using Pixel-Infinity.



Co-Create is the core of Pixel-Infinity. Players and artists from all over the world can create artwork on the same canvas, interact with other players and fans, and create amazing artworks together. DJ Snake will actively participate in Pixel-Infinity to interact and co-create NFT arts with fans. Fans will be able to co-create NFT arts with DJ Snake. Once the NFT art is auctioned successfully, fans and DJ Snake will be able to share the auction proceeds. In addition to NFT, fans may have the chance to receive a limited edition airdrop from the celebrity.



Social-Fi, also known as Social+DeFi, is closely linked to the concept of Co-Create. It is an infrastructure platform based on Web3. The "social features" on our platform provides fans and celebrities a diversified interactive opportunity. Fans can interact with each other and play games together. On top of that, it breaks down the barrier between celebrities and fans to interact with each other.



Last week, Element.Black held Art Workshops for Impact with Hong Kong artist Jimmy Rice and Hong Kong painter and illustrator Vivian Ho to lead approximately 100 Hong Kong secondary school students to create artworks on the theme of environment with Pixel-Infinity, cultivating students' interest in technology and art, promoting the integration of NFT art into education and supporting environmental sustainability.



Element.Black is honored to partner with world-renowned artists, providing diversified interactive Social-Fi platform for fans and celebrities, breaking the social barrier and allowing professional artists, celebrities and fans of different backgrounds to co-create NFT arts. Element.Black believes that Pixel-Infinity will not only enable diverse players, such as secondary school students, fans, artists, celebrities, etc. to interact and co-create but also show the way to all those talented individuals yet to make a breakthrough.



Element.Black is a metaverse infrastructure development company. Through Social-Fi and NFT products, Element.Black is dedicated to providing metaverse assets design materials and a metaverse infrastructure prototype marketplace. Leveraging an experienced founding team with deep passion for art, Element.Black has established partnerships with several internationally renowned artists, including Hollywood movie "E.T." poster artist John Alvin, animation artist Andrea Alvin, and German artist Mikail Akar. With the addition of the new element of NFT, their artworks better demonstrate the inclusive development of ELT NFT across regions, ages and sectors, and the investment and collection value of the artworks have been further enhanced. Recently, Element.Black held the Pixel-Infinity-based ELT NFT art exhibition in partnership with SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery.



Co-creation NFT Social-Fi platform Pixel-Infinity creates NFTs through smart contracts and stores them on a decentralized AR platform. It leverages on the decentralized PATREON to create a shared content space for celebrities and fans and establishes interactions between celebrities and fans through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). With the decentralized AR storage, contents are stored securely and permanently.



