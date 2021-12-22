Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Ethereum Signature Project Set to Establish a Blockchain-based Electronic Contract Platform and List Upbit on Large Domestic Exchanges

Seoul, Korea, Dec 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The method of signing a contract while signing on printed-paper in the past had various problems such as the risk of loss of the paper as well as the risk of forgery. Due to these problems, as the form of contracts gradually evolves, the progress of electronic contracts without restrictions on time and place is being activated. In particular, the public ledger can be used to secure reliability as well as transparency.

Accordingly, the Ethereum Signature Project is building an electronic contract platform based on a blockchain, a further advanced form. In the case of electronic contracts through Ethereum Signature, you can sign them safely and comfortably anytime, anywhere.

In particular, there is no transportation cost and immediate distribution is possible, so it is economical because there is no management cost in areas such as transportation and cost of paper in addition to reducing time costs.

Ethereum Signature is based on a blockchain-based electronic contract platform and compensation for the signature itself. Tokens generated within this ecosystem will become new digital assets and will be able to pay advisory services and electronic contract usage fees with Ethereum signature tokens.

Currently, 10 billion Ethereum signatures have been issued. Moreover, prices are naturally changing depending on market demand and supply. It's the coin that you should pay attention to the most in 2022.

