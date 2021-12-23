Friday, 24 December 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ALT 5 Sigma Inc ALT 5 Sigma and BankLine Announce Partnership to Bring Digital Asset Platform to Bitcoin ATMs Through New Partnership Firms Will Offer a "White Label" Mobile App, OTC Platform, Trading Desk and Visa/Mastercard Branded Solution to the Bitcoin Industry.

NEW YORK, Dec 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today it has formed an exclusive partnership with BankLine, the only crypto-friendly banking solution that offers a portfolio of redundant depository institutions willing to serve the varied needs of the crypto industry.



Through the partnership, ALT 5 Sigma will provide its flagship products, ALT 5 Prime Enterprise, ALT 5 Liquidity and ALT 5 Pay. ALT 5 Prime Enterprise is a complete "white label crypto exchange" with best price execution and a branded Visa/Mastercard designed to enhance user experience and increase customer retention. ALT 5 Liquidity offers the Bitcoin ATM Industry to ability to receive best price execution either through an OTC Desk and or through a complete integration via FIX APIs, whereas the ALT 5 Pay service enables the integration of crypto payment and all three services are available in a branded "white label" deployment.



"We look forward to working with the exciting team at BankLine and their customers at creating more efficient and innovative products in the ever-changing land of digital assets," said Richard Groome, ALT 5 Sigma's Executive Chairman.



"Alt 5 Sigma and BankLine are a perfect fit," said Mark Ochab, President and CEO of BankLine. "BankLine is focused on delivering innovative technologies, banking, and related services to the BTM industry. The ALT 5 Sigma platform will allow our BTM customers to transform from a single purpose cash-based kiosk into a full-service exchange, delivering a comprehensive suite of services and payment options to their customers."



The Visa and Mastercard programs enable banks and other institutions using ALT 5 Sigma's trading platform to offer branded Visa and/or Mastercard credit cards to their registered end users which are linked to their digital assets' accounts. ALT 5 Prime clients will be able to use the cards at any retailer globally that accepts the cards as payments, as well as any ATMs globally.



About ALT 5 Sigma



ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks. Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.



About BankLine



BankLine is the only Crypto-friendly banking solution that offers a portfolio of redundant financial institutions willing to serve the varied needs of the Crypto industry. BankLine's network of Crypto-friendly banks and services helps mitigate the threat of bank discontinuance and provides ongoing, sustainable and scalable banking and support services.



Each BankLine customer has a direct relationship at a FDIC insured depository institution. The accounts are titled in the business entity's name and are exclusive for the entity's activity.



BankLine's BTM clients have access to full-service banking solutions at a FDIC insured financial institution, contracting more than 250 Loomis, Brinks, and Garda Cash Vault facilities, servicing well over 25,000 BTM locations across the USA and its territories.



BankLine is now expanding Crypto-friendly banking and armored cash logistics services to the EU, UK, as well as Central and South America. Learn more at bankline.com



