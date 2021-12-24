Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, 25 December 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: SJPOWER CO., LTD.
Social Enterprise SJ Power's Donation of Singramy Facemasks for Children Overseas Is Gaining Attention

Seoul, Korea, Dec 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SJ Power Inc. is a social enterprise and facemask manufacturer with a brand name of 'Singramy' well-known for its quality products and using domestic materials only.

Engaging in a lot of international activities as well, in October, SJ Power donated a total of 100,000 masks including Singramy KF94 masks, to the chief director of the International Buddhist Confederation for children in Myanmar who have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The Myanmar ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to the company, saying "The same as here in Korea, children in Myanmar now get back to school. We hope to be able to overcome this deadly pandemic together and appreciate SJ Power's donation which will definitely be a great help for our country. Myanmar's society has started to get back to its normal state with nearly 70% of the population getting vaccinated."

Meanwhile, the company has donated about 400,000 facemasks to vulnerable groups across Korea including the economically disadvantaged, international workers, multi-cultural families, education institutions for the developmentally disabled, elderly welfare centers, traditional markets, etc., pulling the heartstrings of many people.

It also tries to help create a more inclusive society by hiring 12 people with a developmental disability and offering jobs for the disabled.

JS Power uses thermal non-woven cotton as the lining fabric of Singramy KF94 masks to provide extreme comfort for people with sensitive skin while keeping them clean and safe even for all-day use. With their wet MB filter, the quality is not compromised by the exposure to air and moisture after long hours of use. Especially SJ Power focuses on hygiene control in the production process through a thorough hygiene control system with perfectly clean rooms, ensuring safer production of facemasks.

The company has sold more than 500,000 Singramy facemasks in a blink through a home shopping channel in Korea and has been offered another round of selling, which clearly shows its growing reputation as a quality mask provider.

JS Power's beaked masks are particularly popular among the young people in Korea who are very sensitive to fashion and its sales are continuously rising in online stores.

SJ Power is a private company promoting a variety of businesses including comprehensive facility asset management, metro station management, tourism, etc. It has been expanding its business to facemask manufacturing, and one employee said "SJ Power would like to make a contribution to people in and out of Korea who are having a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will stand at the forefront to create a more inclusive and happier world."

Media Contact
Company: SJPOWER CO., LTD.
Contact: Shin, Haearean
Email: sjpo@psj.kr
Phone: +82-44-862-1012
Country: South Korea
Website: www.singramy.com

