TOKYO, Dec 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE: 4004) announces that it was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today that the Company will choose to be listed into the Prime Market, which will be created by the Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. (TSE) as a new market segment on April 4, 2022, and submit application for admission into the Prime Market.



On July 9, 2021, SDK received the result of the first-stage judgement on the Company's eligibility for the Prime Market from TSE, and we confirmed that the Company has cleared criteria for maintaining its listing on the Prime Market, which is to be created by TSE as a result of restructuring of its current stock market into three new market segments. Following this confirmation, the Board of Directors meeting resolved today to choose the Prime Market for listing, and submit application for admission into the Prime Market.



SDK will follow the schedule set by TSE, and go through prescribed procedures for the application for admission into the Prime Market.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE: 4004, ADR: SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



