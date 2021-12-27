Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Metapunks
Metapunks announces NFT Metaverse Avatars Public Sale

London, UK, Dec 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The First 2000 metapunks were sold privately. Now, it is open to the general public.

What is interesting about this project?

  • Not just JPEGs

Unlike many other collections, Metapunks are full-fledged 3D models. Owners can see their NFTs in a 3D viewer on the website or use AR to integrate Metapunks in the real world. Avatars can be downloaded from the site, animated, and imported into various projects or Metaverses such as Webaverse. Additionally, each avatar has three stylish photos, which can be used, for example, on Twitter. The collection features eleven attributes that guarantee a lot of variety.

  • Ecosystem Matters

Metapunks is one of the first large NFT collections on Algorand. Despite being a top 20 coin with a 10B$+ market cap, Algorand is still not on the radar of many cryptocurrency investors. The Algorand ecosystem is young and rapidly developing. Original NFT projects on Algorand, such as Al Goanna, made their original owners by making them thousands of percent in average return. Despite being a new project, Metapunks is widely known in the Algorand community. The project was featured twice on the main page of Algorand.com ( https://algorand.com/ ).

Another example is an official collaboration with the Drone Racing League announced on the Decipher, the leading Algorand conference, which brought together around 400 participants in 2021.

The team behind Metapunks published an excellent competitive analysis article about Algorand blockchain. You can read it [here](https://bit.ly/why-algorand).

  • Lots of Potential

The project has an ambitious roadmap. At the beginning of 2021, they plan to introduce the META token, NFT Staking, NFT Swap, and other DeFi mechanics. But the main milestone in the roadmap is MetaDAO, one of the first DAO projects on Algorand. MetaDAO will invest in other projects Metaverse aligned projects "on Algorand and beyond." Currently, 10% of sales are going directly to the MetaDAO treasury.

Metapanks sales are available now on their website:

https://app.metapunks.world/

There is more information about the project on the main page:

https://metapunks.world/?utm_source=yahoo

