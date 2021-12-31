Thursday, 30 December 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games #Usportchallenge Short Video Contest Captures the Spirit of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games With 49,033 sports fans joining in and 1.06 billion global views, the #Usportchallenge Short Video Contest came to a spirited conclusion with 52,429 submissions and 12 million international votes.

CHENGDU, CHINA, Dec 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With 49,033 sports fans joining in and 1.06 billion global views, the #Usportchallenge Short Video Contest came to a spirited conclusion with 52,429 submissions and 12 million international votes. Twenty videos were selected by the final public vote and judged by FISU and the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games Executive Committee, and the creators honored with the title FISU Digital Workout Star.



The #Usportchallenge Short Video Contest, launched by the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in collaboration with FISU, is available to the world at 2021Chengdu.com, Douyin, Weibo, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, adding to the excitement of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, which will take place from 26 June to 7 July 2022.



This video challenge showed the strength and united spirit of the global university sports movement," said FISU.



The social media for the contest received enormous responses both at home and abroad, over Chinese and English channels. Sports lovers from Italy, Poland, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Ugand and Brazil, among others, showed their dedication, talent and creativity in the works. Professional athletes were also involved in the contest.



FISU Student Ambassador Aupal Emmanuel from Uganda submitted a video without words, garnering more than 130,000 votes and 100 comments on 2021Chengdu.com in just 3 days. He realised his dream of crossing the equator, and making "Chengdu makes dreams come true" a reality. His story has encouraged global enthusiasm, passion and friendship, gathering across time and space, for Chengdu.



Manfred Grubauer, chairman of Linz Tourism, registered on the official Chengdu 2021 FISU Games website, and shared a rowing video. Through this global event, Manfred admits, Chengdu has provided a platform for extensive interaction and comprehensive exchanges among Sister Cities and further deepened the friendship between Chengdu and Linz.



Chengdu's Sister Cities, sports federations of different countries, and over 300 universities worldwide supported the challenge with enthusiasm, contributing the largest number of participating Sister Cities and the most frequently interacted online event ever.



With just 180 days to go until the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, we hope that we will cross the language barrier and transcend the distance between time and space to meet in Chengdu, and make dreams come true.



Chengdu 2021 Official Website: https://www.2021chengdu.com

Chengdu 2021 Theme Video: https://tinyurl.com/chengdu2021-1

#Usportchallenge Short Video Contest: https://tinyurl.com/chengdu2021-3



Media Contact:

Yolanda Yang, 2021Chengdu.com

E-mail: activity@2021chengdu.com

Website: https://www.2021chengdu.com





Topic: Miscellaneous Achievement

Source: Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games

Sectors: Education, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

