

Road Town, BVI, Jan 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol, the brainchild of Private Launch Crypto Venture and a transparent and safe way of participating in a public sale, has announced its decision to offer investors access to seed rounds with minimum investment. The company is designed to give prospective investors early access to fundamental projects, setting them on the path of becoming venture investors of top crypto projects.







SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol dispels the need for investors to search for projects, accounts, and nodes, it simply offers them early-stage access to protocols at an initial price. While there are a plethora of similar brands, they require users to deposit enormous sums to get an allocation of emerging projects. Recognizing this major sticking point, SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol analyzes a project's prospects for return on investments before recommending it to investors. In the last couple of years, the crypto market has witnessed a remarkable surge in interest and adoptions, from the integration of crypto into PayPal to the streamlined facilitation of crypto-fiat payments, and most recently, the incorporation of digital assets into classic brokers. With the market being diversified, Private Crypto Venture, through the launch of its product aims at introducing the possibilities of the crypto market for protocols that collect funding including, but not limited to, non-cryptocurrency projects, thus giving ordinary people an equal opportunity to invest. Citing Kraken exchange as an example of a platform that makes available numerous opportunities for large capital investors while offering ordinary investors limited opportunities, thereby creating an imbalance in demand. SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol seeks to balance this by offering both large and small capital investors access to an array of opportunities with little investment required. It also aims at offering these prospective investors opportunities in NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, metaverse, and blockchain companies. Integrating a smart contract that will provide transparency and reliability and the introduction of experienced analysts, this company will try to offer a balanced investment opportunity for all kinds of investors. About Private Launch Crypto Venture A company designed to eliminate the imbalance synonymous with the investment market where only large capital investors get access to most emerging projects with prospects, Private Launch Crypto Venture, through the SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol - a decentralized project on the ERC-20 network, aims at offering equal opportunities to everyone. Dispelling geographical restrictions, middlemen, and gatekeepers, this company tries to direct investors into buying shares or tokens of a blockchain-based project at the early stage for the initial price. Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/@CFS_Protocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sawaprotocol?s=11

Discord: https://discord.gg/6FRCPVrk

Telegram: https://t.me/cfsprotocol Media Contact

Marsel Botashev, Founder

SAWA Crypto Fund Syndicate Protocol

Email: marsel_botash@sawacrypto.com

Website: http://sawacrypto.com/





