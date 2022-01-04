Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Elektros, Inc Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK): Elektros Sees Synergy and Potential as Its Now Entering the Car Rental Business. Taking a Prominent Role in Society by Renting EV Cars. SUMMARY: Expanding business within the burgeoning car rental arena. Elektros now will look beyond the horizons to intertwin their EV car division with car rentals. With the advent of more people opting not to purchase vehicles. Elektros will enter into the Electric Car Rental Business. With their first outlet in Sunny Isles FL. Elektros will set the trend as the first all electric car fleet. The prospect within this arena is massive. Renting EV's will exasperate the passage for the Elektros family of EV lines. With the combination of building, and now renting Electric Vehicles.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL, Jan 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Elektros Inc reveals they not only design, but will now rent EV's. Coupled with the adaptation of their Patent Pending Multi Charging assembly system. Elektros is poised to take on more Social responsibility with the advent of EV Rentals. The Green Energy initiative has sparked movement throughout the World. People are now looking to rent or subscribe to cars, instead of car ownership.



The clearer path to the next generations is through the rental and subscription models. Separate your needs from your wants, and there is a need for Elektors to enter into this market. Many in Society today do not want the burden of owning a car. But something between a lease and car rental. This is where the Subscription model comes into play. Millennials and Gen Y are coming to age and the realization of not having or owning a car is advantageous. Unlike leasing a car they will not have to worry about insurance, any maintenance, nor depreciation. Lastly Subscriptions are shorter between a month to two years, and more flexible than a lease.



"Change happens, this is a constant by Creation. With a fast paced society that is getting more complicated by the day. If this is not a part of your business model, you're already behind", say's Shlomo Bleier CEO of Elektros. "Carpe Diem is our theme. The paradigm shift in society today is due to the use it, but not own it mentality. Which we see as opportunity. The EV market is our focus. We choose our Greener Earth centric theme to break into this market, and utilize our core with EV's. We will set the curve, be pioneers for others to follow. Elektros Rentals will be the first to rent only EV cars".



About Elektros, Inc.



Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

David Maddox

Email: dmaddox@bullsimedia.com

Website www.bullsimedia.com

Phone: 813-687-5257



SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Elektros, Inc

Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

