TOKYO, Jan 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu will host its first ever online global event dedicated to technology, Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit 2022 from Wednesday, January 19 to Thursday, January 20, 2022, showcasing how it can leverage the transformative power of innovation to realize a more sustainable future. Participants will enjoy access to exclusive panel discussions highlighting Fujitsu's latest R&D use cases in the key areas computing, networks, AI, data & security and converging technologies(1), and strategies alongside an exploration of some of the urgent social and environmental issues facing the world today.



REGISTER HERE: bit.ly/3EV3ICz



The event will offer insights from experts spanning a wide range of technological fields and disciplines, including academia, government, medical care and industrial organizations.



This year's theme is: Towards a Sustainable World: Technologies Shaping a Better Future. The program will feature speakers including Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, who will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the internet and how technology will support the future of the World Wide Web in an interview led by Fujitsu's Chief Technology Officer, Vivek Mahajan.



Other speakers from Verizon, Carnegie Mellon University, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the British Government and more will highlight how technology can confront growing challenges in areas like the environment, public health, and social inequality.



"As one of the world's leading technology companies, Fujitsu envisions a role for innovation that not only drives the digital transformation of business, but delivers a sustainable future for everyone." said Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer, Fujitsu.



"I look forward to sharing our latest efforts to further strengthen our research and development capabilities and technologies with real-world applications in areas like computing and AI. I'm confident that viewers will also come away with a better understanding of how we can draw on the power of innovation to unlock new business models and opportunities together with customers while remaining committed to the betterment of society."



Event Overview:



1. Period and Target Regions(2):



- Europe, India: January 19 (Wednesday),2022, 9:00 GMT

- Americas: January 19 (Wednesday), 2022, 10:00 PST

- Japan, APAC: January 20 (Thursday), 2022, 11:00 JST

- On-demand viewing will be available after the online event



2. Event Contents:



1) Keynote address

- Greetings from Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer of Fujitsu

- Talk Session with Hirotaka Hara, Representative and Head of Fujitsu Research & Yoshikuni Takashige, Executive Director, Technology Strategy Unit Fujitsu: Fujitsu's vision and R & D strategy to make the world more sustainable with technologies

2) Guest speaker and key note interview

Interview with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, led by Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer of Fujitsu: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the internet and how technology will support the future of the World Wide Web

3) Thematic sessions with guest speakers: regional programs

Speakers will differ per region

Theme 1: Towards a Trusted Society: Coordinating Digital Actions for Positive Social Impact

Theme 2: Technologies Powering the Future of Healthy Living



(1) Converging technologies:

Advanced technologies that combine digital technologies and knowledge from the humanities and social sciences to solve complex social challenges

(2) Period and Target Regions:

Contents and duration of the event may vary by region



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose--"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





