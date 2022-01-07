Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, 7 January 2022, 12:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will announce challenges for making ever-better motorsports-bred cars at Tokyo Auto Salon
World premiere of GR GT3 Concept and fully tuned model of the GR Yaris

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) will exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 customized car event held at the Makuhari Messe (Chiba City) for three days from January 14 to January 16, 2022.*


TGR strives to "offer ever-better motorsports-bred cars", and is participating in top categories such as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) along with domestic rallies and races. The technology and knowledge gained through these activities is used in the creation of new road cars.

This year's exhibition will feature the world premiere of the GR GT3 Concept, a racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies TGR has gained in the field of motorsports, as well as the fully tuned model of the GR Yaris.

Furthermore, as a way to communicate the appeal of motorsports, the GR010 HYBRID that won all races in 2021, the first year of Hypercar class of the WEC, and cars from domestic and international competitions such as the SUPER GT, Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and Japanese Rally Championship will be exhibited.

In addition to the exhibition cars listed above, some parts from the 2022 lineup of GR Heritage Parts for customers who truly love their vehicles will also be exhibited.

Further information regarding the exhibition cars and booths will be announced in due course, and the press conference scheduled on January 14, can be accessed from the following link.

The TGR booth will be operated with the utmost care to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding and cooperation.

*January 14: Open to media and industry insiders, January 15-16: Open to Public


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Dec 23, 2021 13:39 HKT/SGT
Toyota Expands C+pod Sales to All Customers in Japan
Dec 14, 2021 15:12 HKT/SGT
Toyota Reveals Full Lineup of Battery EVs: Toyota's Briefing on BEV Strategies
Dec 7, 2021 08:08 HKT/SGT
Toyota Selects North Carolina for New U.S. Automotive Battery Plant
Dec 6, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announced its 2022 Motorsport Team Setups
Nov 29, 2021 12:48 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2021
Nov 22, 2021 11:03 HKT/SGT
Ogier, Ingrassia and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Crowned 2021 Champions
Nov 15, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Yamaha Take on Challenge to Expand Options for Producing, Transporting, and Using Fuel Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Nov 12, 2021 16:17 HKT/SGT
Celebrations for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in Bahrain
Nov 12, 2021 13:40 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Production Plans in December 2021, as of November 12
Nov 8, 2021 10:57 HKT/SGT
Celebrations for Toyota Gazoo Racing in Bahrain
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       