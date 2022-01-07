Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 10, 2022
Saturday, 8 January 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: ONSTON
ONSTON Announces ONSTON Metaverse Platform Development Plan for 2022

Hong Kong, Jan 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONSTON, a new virtual reality metaverse cryptocurrency project that develops ONSTON Metaverse Platform and ONSTON Marketplace, announced the plan for metaverse platform development for 2022.

Using blockchain technology, and building a 3D virtual world by linking VR/AR devices, ONSTON is a cryptocurrency project that will ultimately achieve its goal to build a theme park to play ONSTON Metaverse games, shopping center, NFT museum, and 3D workplace.

To realize the objectives, ONSTON project team has announced its milestone for 2022. The team is currently working on development to build a wallet, staking service, swap, demo version of ONSTON Metaverse to launch in 2022.

ONSTON Metaverse platform will not only play its role as a game, entertainment, lifestyle, and communication platform as the other metaverse projects, but also become a platform that expands into other financial-based services as well.

ONSTON Metaverse users can purchase their own living space, furniture, and buildings and a company can rent a virtual office space or meeting room to hold the various events.

All the activities that users do in ONSTON Metaverse will be compensated in a form of ONSTON token, and also ownership of any item or work created will be verified in NFT format which allows users to trade in ONSTON Metaverse Marketplace.

The ultimate goal of ONSTON is to create a multiverse, a combination of metaverse and omniverse. Looking forward to seeing the development of ONSTON Metaverse platform which provides a technology that assures compatibility with all NFT items, virtual assets, and the worlds of other metaverse platforms.

More information about the project could be found on the channels below:
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/onstonofficial
Telegram Group: https://t.me/onstongroup
Twitter: https://twitter.com/onstonofficial
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ONSTON_Official
Medium: https://medium.com/@ONSTON

Media Contact
Tommy Hong, ONSTON
Email: hologram@onston.network
Website: https://onston.network/

SOURCE: ONSTON




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ONSTON

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

