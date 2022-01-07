Hong Kong, Jan 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONSTON, a new virtual reality metaverse cryptocurrency project that develops ONSTON Metaverse Platform and ONSTON Marketplace, announced the plan for metaverse platform development for 2022.

Using blockchain technology, and building a 3D virtual world by linking VR/AR devices, ONSTON is a cryptocurrency project that will ultimately achieve its goal to build a theme park to play ONSTON Metaverse games, shopping center, NFT museum, and 3D workplace.

To realize the objectives, ONSTON project team has announced its milestone for 2022. The team is currently working on development to build a wallet, staking service, swap, demo version of ONSTON Metaverse to launch in 2022.

ONSTON Metaverse platform will not only play its role as a game, entertainment, lifestyle, and communication platform as the other metaverse projects, but also become a platform that expands into other financial-based services as well.

ONSTON Metaverse users can purchase their own living space, furniture, and buildings and a company can rent a virtual office space or meeting room to hold the various events.

All the activities that users do in ONSTON Metaverse will be compensated in a form of ONSTON token, and also ownership of any item or work created will be verified in NFT format which allows users to trade in ONSTON Metaverse Marketplace.

The ultimate goal of ONSTON is to create a multiverse, a combination of metaverse and omniverse. Looking forward to seeing the development of ONSTON Metaverse platform which provides a technology that assures compatibility with all NFT items, virtual assets, and the worlds of other metaverse platforms.

