  • Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Monday, 10 January 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Key DH Technologies Inc
Hydrogen Optimized Signs Letter of Intent with Industrial Company to Supply More Than 40 MW of Large-Scale Hydrogen Production Capacity
Unique cost-effective scalability of Hydrogen Optimized's RuggedCell(TM) water electrolyser cited as key factor leading to agreement

TORONTO, ON, Jan 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hydrogen Optimized, a subsidiary of Key DH Technologies Inc., today announced that it has entered into a confidential Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a large industrial company to provide more than 40 MW of RuggedCell(TM) water electrolyser capacity for hydrogen production.

The LOI provides for high current unipolar RuggedCell(TM) systems to be deployed at one or more sites by the company, which plans to roll out hundreds of megawatts of electrolyser capacity over time. It also specifies that the installed systems could be scaled up as demand for hydrogen grows.

"The signing of this LOI is a significant step forward in our commercialization process," said Andrew T. B. Stuart, President and CEO of Hydrogen Optimized. "A key factor underlying the agreement is our system's unique capability to double or more in capacity without requiring the installation of costly additional electrical and other equipment."

Stuart added, "More and more potential clients tell us they are looking for a water electrolysis system that can be economically deployed in the tens of megawatts and can be expanded at a relatively low incremental cost as the MW rating of the project grows. The RuggedCell(TM) system makes this possible as it requires fewer power conditioning units to accommodate expansion. This contrasts with small module systems that must be fully replicated to increase output, and therefore cannot gain economies of scale."

RuggedCell(TM) water electrolysis technology was designed from the start to offer important capabilities which were missing in the market. These include:

- The use of low-cost materials that, unlike many other electrolysers in the market today, are free of iridium and other highly expensive platinum group metals;
- Ease of mass manufacturing;
- High-current architecture that uniquely enables individual hydrogen production modules in the hundreds of megawatts each; and
- The proven capability of RuggedCell(TM) electrolysers to ramp from zero to 50,000 amperes in under 10 seconds and then very quickly reduce the current to any level, even down to zero amperes. This capability supports the system's integration with intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind or solar, and with use on grids or micro-grids with widely varying power availability.

The main driver behind the mass deployment of water electrolysis is the need to reduce the carbon intensity of hard to abate industries such as ammonia, cement, methanol, steel, heavy duty transportation and other fossil fuel-intensive applications. Hydrogen produced with low to zero carbon dioxide emissions is widely recognized as key to achieving "net zero" emissions by 2050. To that end, recently the World Hydrogen Council called for hydrogen to contribute over 20% toward global carbon abatement by 2050.*

About Hydrogen Optimized

Hydrogen Optimized is a private hydrogen technology company that develops and commercializes large-scale Green Hydrogen production systems. It is part of Key DH Technologies Inc., a group of innovation-driven businesses in the deuterium and hydrogen industries. As a sustainable energy conversion company, Hydrogen Optimized enables the conversion of green electricity into Green Hydrogen and the transformation of heavy fossil fuel-use industries into sustainability leaders. Our patent pending high-current unipolar RuggedCell(TM) water electrolysis system integrates a scalable design that is free of iridium and other expensive platinum group metals, and enables low-cost mass manufacturing. It can be scaled up for use in Green Hydrogen plants in the hundreds of megawatts that are targeted to major industrial, chemical, utility and energy end users. Hydrogen Optimized seeks to be the first water electrolysis company to supply an aggregate of 10 GW of hydrogen production equipment. . For more information on Hydrogen Optimized, please visit www.hydrogenoptimized.com.

About Key DH Technologies Inc.

Key DH Technologies (KEY) develops innovation-driven businesses in the deuterium and hydrogen industries, serving global markets. KEY's three main operating companies include: Hydrogen Optimized, a hydrogen technology company that develops and commercializes the patent-pending RuggedCell(TM) high-current unipolar water electrolysis systems for the large-scale production of Green Hydrogen; Isowater(R), a world-leading supplier of deuterium oxide to global customers in the life sciences, high technology and environmental science sectors; and deutraMed(TM), a breakthrough deuterium science and innovation company that provides clients with high-value deuterium-containing products for specialized applications along with IP-driven research and services. For more information, please visit www.keydht.com.

For more information:
Don Hogarth
Phone: 416-565-8920
Email: don@hogarthpr.com

* https://bit.ly/3HLVvm0

SOURCE: Key DH Technologies Inc.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Key DH Technologies Inc
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Chemicals, Environment, Alternative Energy, Engineering, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

