  Thursday, January 13, 2022
Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: CryptoGirlfriend
CryptoGirlfriend NFTs to be Minted January 21st, 2022, at 5 PM (UTC)

Los Angeles, CA, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CryptoGirlfriend [CGF], a collection of unique and interactive non-fungible tokens [NFTs], has announced its mint and auction date. Scheduled for January 21, 2022, on the Binance Smart Chain [BSC], prospective buyers will have to own BNB to purchase these tokens. With a total of 6,969 unique NFTs to be auctioned, this project is based on the idea that, in the bull market, everyone gets a girlfriend. Offering everyone an opportunity to own a Girlfriend now by simply minting your NFT on the website! CryptoGirlfriend NFTs are not only well-designed, but were specially handpicked by a team of forward-driven individuals led by CryptoGirlfriend herself.

Being the first piece of an all-round platform, the CryptoGirlfriend NFTs will, in the future, feature a special comic book series that will tell the Crypto Girlfriend tale in its entirety! CGF NFT holders will receive both the digital and physical copies of the comic book series which is slated to be released soon. Once these NFTs are minted, as scheduled on the Binance Smart Chain on January 21, 2022, CryptoGirlfriend will launch a stake-to-earn game where holders simply need to commit their CGF NFTs to win an array of collectibles.

Encouraging early entry into this project, these NFTs will be sold at a whitelisted price of 0.3 BNB and a regular price of 0.4 BNB. The whitelist spots, per the roadmap, are still available to be earned on the project's Discord channel. Besides being part of this project, CGF holders will have the right to stake their NFTs on the project's Cookie Game expected to be launched soon. Additionally, holders will also earn a plethora of free rewards in the form of the Binance native token, BNB.

Talks are underway to develop and launch an NFT marketplace where these holders will earn free tokens! Called Collection Capitol, this marketplace will come integrated with a rarity service for BSC and other chains. Furthermore, launchpad services and marketing for other NFT projects will be carried out in this marketplace.

About CryptoGirlfriend

CryptoGirlfriend is a set of unique 6,969 NFTs that have been designed and handpicked to offer holders a ton of options. Aimed at revolutionizing the budding crypto space through the scheduled launch of a ton of platforms like an NFT marketplace, a play-2-earn game, a comic book series, and a staking platform where CGF holders will stand a chance of winning a ton of collectibles, CryptoGirlfriend is offering prospective holders an opportunity to own a girlfriend, per the project website.

