HONG KONG, Jan 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - HG Semiconductor Limited ("HG Semiconductor", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"; Stock Code: 6908.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group was awarded "the 2021 Annual (Industry) Enterprise With Most Investment Value Award" in 2021 (5th) Boao Enterprise Forum, recognising the Group's outstanding performance in technological innovation and its endeavour to the development of the third-generation semiconductors.

The "2021 (5th) Boao Enterprise Forum" is jointly hosted by Global Times and China Enterprise Network and was held in Hainan on 8 January 2022. Leaders from fields of politics, business, academia etc. attended the forum with themes of "Change" and "New" of Chinese enterprises, and discussed the issues of how to seize new opportunities, cope with new challenges, and forge new journeys. The "2021 Annual (Industry) Enterprise with the Most Investment Value" award is established by the Boao Enterprise Forum, designated to honour Chinese enterprises in recognition of their creative contributions in the process of technological research, development and innovation and the major achievements in terms of market share and influence on the relevant industry.



The management of the Group is thankful to the organiser and judging panel for their recognition, and is also greatly encouraged by the accreditation. Such accolade serves as a testament of the Group's achievements in the semiconductor industry in 2021 and it also indicates that the future development prospects and investment value of the Group have been highly recognised by the authoritative media and capital market. The Group will continue to work hard in the third-generation semiconductor business, accelerate its research and development, expand the applications of gallium nitride (GaN) related products, striving to become a pioneer of the third-generation GaN semiconductor in Greater China. The Group will leverage the synergies created by the strategic investment in the world's leading GaN companies to strengthen its technological advantages and enhance its production layout. Capitalising on the Group's accumulated experience and competitive edge in the semiconductor industry, it is confident in seizing opportunities arising from increased market demand, thereby enhancing its business performance and creating long-term value for shareholders.



HG Semiconductor Limited (6908.HK) is principally engaged in semiconductor product business in China, including the design, development, manufacturing, subcontracting services and sales of light-emitting diode ("LED") beads and a new generation of semiconductor gallium nitride ("GaN"). The Group is committed to accelerating its research and development and expansion in the application of GaN related products, with an aim to become a leading semiconductor company with the integration of design, manufacturing and sales of semiconductor chips, as well as providing total solutions with higher efficiency and competitive system cost.



