Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, 14 January 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nexum
Nexum launches NEXM utility token specifically for the shipping and oil financing industry

Dubai, UAE, Jan 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Nexum Foundation has successfully launched its utility token NEXM o the Decoin exchange on January 5, 2022. On the first day of trading, the token price reached USD 0.132, representing a 116% increase. This launch makes Nexum the first blockchain-based platform in maritime financing to publicly trade its cryptocurrency.

Nexum is a blockchain-based fintech platform built to provide funding securely and efficiently to traders in the shipping and oil industry. Nexum Coin (NEXM) is the platform's dedicated ERC20 utility token, which traders and other maritime ecosystem participants must use to receive funding in order to obtain access to services offered by the platform.

NEXM token is under the auspices of Nexum Foundation Ltd. in Singapore. The foundation aims to promote changes in the capital allocation process in the maritime industry. Nexum brings transparency, efficiency, and accountability to an industry responsible for hundreds of billions of cross-border payments and money transactions.

Nexum incentivizes the adoption of blockchain technology and crypto payments by the maritime ecosystem. Shipping is a fragmented and opaque industry that naturally lends itself to crypto applications. Its multijurisdictional and multicurrency nature provides a fertile environment for token utilization that will make cross-border payments and remittances quick and efficient.

Nexum's vision is to form the backbone of tokenization in shipping transactions. By utilizing blockchain technology and big data clusters, Nexum will drive performance and credit-risk-related assessments on a per vessel/ship-manager basis. Nexum uses a data-driven approach which analyzes and predicts trade flows and world economic activity on a macro level.

The foundation is planning to list NEXM on all major exchanges in the first semester of 2022. 80% of proceeds are directed towards asset-backed financing in a 250Bn industry with only 5Bn tokens.

The Nexum community is global and growing rapidly. From the UAE to the USA, Europe, Australia, and China, we are growing stronger and more disruptive as the token reaches the largest exchanges in the months to come.

Join NEXM in this journey of growth, innovation, and technological excellence.

Social Links:
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/coinnexum
Telegram channel: https://t.me/nexum_official
Telegram group: https://t.me/CoinNexum

Media Contact
Nexum Foundation : NEXM
Kristiana Ndreka, Chief Investor Relations Officer
E-mail: Info@nexum.ai
Website: https://www.nexum.ai

SOURCE: Nexum




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nexum
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DENSO Develops Global Safety Package 3 to Improve Vehicle Sensing  
Friday, January 14, 2022 12:41:00 PM
Nexum launches NEXM utility token specifically for the shipping and oil financing industry  
Jan 14, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Unveils GR GT3 Concept and GRMN Yaris as Embodiments of Making Ever-better Motorsports-bred Cars  
Friday, January 14, 2022 11:06:00 AM
Crypto Credit Scoring Protocol CreDA Partners with FilDA to offer Leveraged and Low-Collateral Lending  
Jan 14, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Lexus to Debut the NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept and Hydrogen Engine Equipped ROV Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon  
Friday, January 14, 2022 9:56:00 AM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Premieres GRMN Yaris in Japan  
Friday, January 14, 2022 9:26:00 AM
1982 Ventures backs Indo AgriTrading Marketplace PasarMIKRO  
Jan 14, 2022 01:00 HKT/SGT
HG Semiconductor Garners "2021 Annual (Industry) Enterprise With Most Investment Value Award" at 2021 (5th) Boao Enterprise Forum  
Jan 13, 2022 19:05 HKT/SGT
Technological Revolution and Industrial Transformation, Weichai Power Releases the World's First Diesel Engine with a Base Engine Thermal Efficiency of 51.09%, along with Major Hydrogen Energy Technology Achievements  
Jan 13, 2022 18:45 HKT/SGT
Zzogri Announces Its Unrivaled Technology  
Jan 13, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
19   January
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       