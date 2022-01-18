|
HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that on 14 January 2022, the Group's Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tang Chi Fai ("Mr. Tang") acquired a total of 543,000 shares of the Company on the market for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$ 4.993 million at an average price of HK$9.1943 per share. As a result, Mr. Tang holds approximately 61.17% of the issued share capital of the Company. On 13 January 2022, Group's Executive Director and Chief Digital Officer Mr. Wong Chi Cheung acquired 40,000 shares of the Company on the open market at an average price of HK$9.725 per share at a total consideration of approximately HK$389,000.
Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "Benefiting from the rising health consciousness and the Group's consistent investment focusing on the healthcare industry, the Group achieved a record high sales volume of no less than HK$880 million in the third quarter of the financial year 2022 (October - December 2021), representing a more than 40% y-o-y increase. Besides, the Group has already completed the previously announced Premier Medical Group (BVI) Limited and Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons Limited transactions. EC Healthcare is always devoted to developing an enclosed healthcare ecosystem to provide one-stop health medical service to customers. These two transactions further deepen the Group's medical services layout. Looking forward, the Group remains confident about the long-term strong business growth momentum and will keep investing in IT, brand and service to consolidate the healthcare market."
About EC Healthcare
EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.
The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.
*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020
