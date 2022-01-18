Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 08:06 HKT/SGT
Startup Funding - Wikisoft Corp. plans Digital Shake-up

San Francisco, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT), a big data and business analytics company, today announced plans to digitize startup funding and accelerate matching startups with investors.


Once a startup's seed investment round is secured then the fledgling company powers ahead to create a minimal viable product (MVP). Once the MVP is proven, the founders of the startup will soon require further investment to accelerate growth. They participate in a series of investment rounds - series A, B or C, depending on the maturity of the business.

This is a stressful period and an arduous process involving introductions, pitches, negotiations, term sheets, and all the intricacies that go with each stage and every round. The time is ripe to change from manual processes to digital, creating a trusted and authenticated system to bring together high-potential, dynamic, young, fully-operational startups with groups of wily discerning tech investors looking for capital appreciation.

Deloitte recently wrote that 23% of the fund order process is still being handled manually, mainly though fax orders which have a significant impact on distribution costs. PwC surveyed 100 Private Equity houses with a minimum EUR250m assets under management. The PE houses named digitization as the most important megatrend influencing new investment.

Wikisoft, listed on OTCQB, is a fast growing, international, agile, big-data-powered, company which in today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization leverages big data and associated insights from global business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of digitization and globalization, Wikisoft sees a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data about startups and investors and has an ambition to digitalize the process of matching the right startup with the right investor and accelerate the investment process.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Wikisoft's CEO, spoke about the company's vision, "Our advancement will accelerate matching investor to startup, and vice versa, at a lower risk through credible and reliable business data. Series A, B and C investment rounds will be more efficient for all parties via digitization. It will enable startups to concentrate on scaling-up their business, becoming highly valued, and eventually opening the possibilities for even further expansion. Investors will have an efficient way of finding prospects and make the right investments."

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization, Wikisoft leverages big data and associated insights from business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of globalization, Wikisoft believes that there is a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data. Data is essential to creating the complete view of customers, prospects, investors, suppliers, and partners necessary to power the right decisions.
Our vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence. We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT
WikiSoft Corp.
315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,
CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
Email: investor@wikisoft.com
Investor site: www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp.
