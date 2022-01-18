Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Nosana
The Metaverse Celebrates a Win with the Launch of the Nosana Token

Amsterdam, Nl, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Nosana Network is Solana's decentralized solution for crowd-computing, performing the computations needed to power projects in the Metaverse. Nosana is excited to announce that after a successful IDO on Solanium.io which sold out in 2 days, the platform has successfully closed the funding rounds with $1.5 Million raised. The $NOS token has since then been listed on the exchanges Gate.io, Raydium, and MEXC.


Everybody wants a piece of the metaverse; with Facebook rebranding itself to Meta Platforms, the giant company signaled that the metaverse isn't just a fleeting trend. Thus, companies, brands, and projects far and wide are getting into the metaverse in one way or another.

Nosana is one of the newest Solana-based projects to dive headfirst into the metaverse. As a crowd-computing network, Nosana promises a cheaper, accessible, and sustainable alternative for centralized cloud solutions by utilizing spare capacity. With a lot of chatter surrounding their launch, they will get the chance to demonstrate these capabilities by delivering the necessary computations for the metaverse.

With clear objectives and the technical expertise to back it up, Nosana is poised to be the decentralized infrastructure of the Metaverse.

"As in any hype cycle, there's a temptation for startups to position themselves as a "metaverse company" to ride the buzz, but Nosana has strong fundamentals, a compelling vision, and solid technology that is better than any existing or coming solutions. They're at the forefront of it all." - Craig Percoco, Inevitrade

Nosana is now readying their Incentivized Testnet, which will give teams a chance to try out Nosana's features and tools before going to mainnet. Projects and teams who register and are selected will receive tokens for running pipelines on the testnet, culminating in the airdrop of mainnet tokens. The incentivized TestNet is planned to go live by the end of February, with developers having the chance to pre-register their projects now through the Nosana.io website.

The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects. The network allows projects to develop with the computing power of the crowd to power the computational needs of projects within the metaverse via the $NOS token.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nosana
Telegram: https://t.me/NosanaCI
Medium: https://nosana.medium.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nosana_ci

Wesley Bonda, Nosana CMO
E-mail: team@nosana.io
Website: https://nosana.io

