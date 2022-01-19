Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 16:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for the Sixth Time
Highest Ranked Global Pharmaceutical Company

TOKYO, Jan 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been listed in the 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's sixth inclusion on the list. Ranked 32nd, Eisai was the highest ranking company among global pharmaceutical companies.

The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of approximately 6,900 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year. The Global 100 is based on up to 24 key performance indicators covering ESG initiatives, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels. Eisai received high evaluation particularly on clean revenue and investment* and maintenance of work environment that ensures safety and health of employees.

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) corporate philosophy, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value.

*Sales revenue, R&D cost and investment for products such as medicines which are under equitable pricing strategies and included in the WHO Essentials Medicines Lists or used to treat any of in scope diseases, conditions and pathogens defined by the ATM Index Foundation.


Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


 News Alerts
