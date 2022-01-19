Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: MYTVCHAIN S.A.S.
MyTVchain Announces Closure of $880k Private Seed Round
Sports webTV and blockchain platform close their seed round exceptional token sales.

London, UK, Jan 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MyTVchain, a France-based sports, and blockchain webTV project, announced the closure of its private seed round that concluded in raising $880k from some of the leading blockchain VCs as well as private investors.


MyTVchain is a one-of-a-kind platform that decentralizes the streaming of sports, redirects the streams of revenue back to athletes, teams and federations while rewarding supporters for their loyalty and undying support. The platform is complete with a state-of-the-art 360 degree NFT marketplace and a staking and farming platform for its native $MYTV token (BEP-20).

Through their unique 'Fan2Earn' model, MyTVchain hopes to democratise how athletes and clubs are incentivized to achieve success, and how immersive fans can make their loyalty to their favourites.

The private sale was conducted in two phases, the first lasting from July to September in 2021, and the second from the middle of October to the end of November in 2021. The two phases of the sale saw a total of 14,109,639 $MyTV tokens being purchased for a grand total of $888 771,12. The seed rounds offered two different lock-in options to buyers.

MyTVchain changes the status quo of sports: centralised streaming companies have acquired complete control over revenues from streaming. This leaves athletes, clubs and sports federations looking for external support and fundraising to sponsor their endeavours. With MyTVchain, sports actors can directly earn revenue from streaming and sales from NFT collectables. As they succeed, their fans are also rewarded.

The private seed round of MyTVChain witnessed interest from VCs, crypto accelerators, and more than 100 private investors, including House of Chimera.

About House of Chimera

House of Chimera is a blockchain research and advisory firm, delivering high-quality research papers for cryptocurrency ventures and investors. They have worked along with multiple ambitious cryptocurrency projects, such as Syscoin, Zilliqa, XCAD Network.

The future of MyTVchain

With an attractive roadmap and robust architecture, MyTVchain looks to add unique NFT card collections on its platform as well as minting capabilities for creators. The future also includes exciting partnerships, CEX listings, competitions and partnerships with renowned athletes.

About MyTVchain

MyTVchain is a free and decentralized web telecast platform where fans, clubs, and athletes interact with each other directly, participating in live telecasts, challenges, giveaways and a suite of Defi services backed by a platform utility token and an NFT marketplace.

Its 'Fan2Earn' model prioritises sports enthusiasts to back their favourites directly while earning rewards from their success.

Follow MyTVchain

WEBSITE : https://mytvchain.io/
DISCORD : https://discord.gg/M2GAQQ64Fa
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/MyTVchain
UPDATES : https://t.me/mytvchainofficial
MEDIUM : https://mytvchain.medium.com/

Contact:
MYTVCHAIN S.A.S.
Contact: Corneliu Fridgant
Email: info@mytvchain.com

SOURCE: MYTVCHAIN S.A.S.




