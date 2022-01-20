Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CheckDot
CheckDot Announces the Launch of Its Platform Which Will Save Crypto Industry

Paris, France, Jan 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, CheckDot has announced the launch of its platfrom which will save the crypto industry. CheckDot is a platform where a large number of projects are listed and rated according to criteria such as age, social network verification, code quality, ease of finding information, transaction fees and many other features. Many services are publicly available right now, including the ability to request advice or perform audits on specific projects. Other services are under development, covering the entire blockchain sector.

In the speculative and disorderly world of crypto, one thing is for certain: there are lots of new projects. The crypto-currency industry will continue to grow at a rapid pace. There is no shortage of projects in the crypto-currency industry that make outlandish claims about how their project will go "to the moon".

It can be tricky trying to decide which projects are worth investing in. To make this choice, many crypto-currency enthusiasts turn to social media or the online community for opinions on various projects. Others choose to painstakingly read project white papers. Anyone with a basic understanding of blockchain technology and code can develop their own cryptocurrency. Not everyone who creates a new coin or token is doing it in good faith. Some developers create projects to steal the investor's money.

The overall problem in crypto is that no one is evaluating the validity and legitimacy of these new projects. However, a solution to this problem has emerged with CheckDot. CheckDot is a blockchain technology company that launched the first ever decentralized trust protocol in November 2021.

How CheckDot works

CheckDot performs the very important function of determining the value and legitimacy of cryptographic projects for the community. This includes smart contracts, NFTs, projects, etc. This is done anonymously to protect the privacy of users while providing access to information about certain projects.

CheckDot's mission is to help projects and companies improve trust by allowing people to anonymously validate and verify their value. Built on the Binance Smart Chain Network, CheckDot also acts as an opinion platform and collects information from several individuals on the blockchain. It then calculates and publishes this information on the official CheckDot website (www.checkdot.io). Crypto investors can see the objective evaluation and opinions about a project easily which makes doing your own research (DYOR) much quicker.

The bursting of the ICO bubble around 2018 and the many pump-and-dump projects that came and went eroded public confidence and led to a trust deficit in the market. With CheckDot, this lack of trust can be corrected.

Anyone wanting to participate in the CheckDot verification process will get rewarded and paid in CDT. CheckDot has compiled a list of many different blockchain activities: smart contract audits, KYC audits, NFT trust indexes, rare objects, anonymous forms, e-commerce pre-audit notifications, business audits, e-document audits and service trust analysis. Anyone who engages in any of these activities will receive a reward in the form of CDT tokens, CheckDot's own native token. Users are expected to hold a certain amount of CheckDot tokens and will receive more upon completion of these activities. Investors and individuals looking to participate in the verification process can purchase CDT on centralized and decentralized exchanges. More information about CheckDot can found on the official website www.checkdot.io

Make sure you protect your investment. Always look for the CheckDot score before investing in any crypto project.

Social Links:
Telegram: https://t.me/checkdot
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/checkdot_protocol
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/checkdot
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CheckdotProto

Media contact:
Company: CheckDot
Contact: Jeremy Guyet
E-mail: mail@checkdot.io
Website: https://checkdot.io/

SOURCE: CheckDot




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CheckDot

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Slime Royale Announces to Receive Strategic Investment and Incubation Support from Appota Group  
Jan 20, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail Awarded Contract to Operate and Maintain Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University Autonomous System in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia  
Thursday, January 20, 2022 1:14:00 PM
CheckDot Announces the Launch of Its Platform Which Will Save Crypto Industry  
Jan 20, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Invests in U.S.-based Helm.ai to Strengthen its Software Technology Development  
Thursday, January 20, 2022 12:04:00 PM
Interview: What You Need to Know about Cardano (ADA) in 2022  
Jan 20, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
NexBloc and Arcade Network Partner to Bring Blockchain Domains to Gaming in the Metaverse  
Jan 20, 2022 09:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Results From Pivotal Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 Trial of LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma   
Thursday, January 20, 2022 8:56:00 AM
TopFlower Is Introducing a Perfect NFT Farming Game  
Jan 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
MyTVchain Announces Closure of $880k Private Seed Round  
Jan 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
The Crypto Universe Now Has Savage Meme Token: AngryKitty Launches to Set New Rules on the Digital Playground  
Jan 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
20   January
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       