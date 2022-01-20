Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 21, 2022
Friday, 21 January 2022, 17:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
Yeahka ranks No. 1 in the non-bank independent QR code payment service market in China

HONG KONG, Jan 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the "Thematic analysis on industrial payment in China in 2021" report recently published by the Chinese consulting firm Analysys, Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company") (09923.HK) ranks first in China's non-bank independent QR code payment service market, in terms of its all-round strength based on measures such as transaction volume and merchant number.

According to the report, based on Yeahka's interim results for 2021, the payment business performed strongly, reaching a transaction size of 990.41billion RMB with a year-on-year increase of 56.1%. The proportion of App-based transaction volume rised from 55.8% in 2020 to 61.8% in 2021, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 72.9%, earning Yeahka the title of No. 1 in the non-bank independent QR code payment service market in China.

The report also cited Yeahka as an example to outline the development strategy and improvement roadmap for the payment industry in China: Utilizing insights from different use-case scenarios as the core, and connections to the ecosystem and specialized in-depth services as the foundation. The report summarized four key attributes for payment institutions to enable transformation of industrial payment: data empowerment, scenario insights, ecosystem connection and specialized services.

Yeahka's latest core strategy of in-store e-commerce business was also highly recognized. The report stated that the in-store e-commerce business can efficiently leverage Yeahka's existing capabilities such as online and offline channels, R&D and operational know-hows and has strong growth potential. Yeahka will further expand investment, enrich product offerings, expand operation channels and enhance team effectiveness, further deepening the connection with merchants and consumers.

About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)
Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Yeahka's vision is to build a commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions among merchants and consumers , and to further provide a rich portfolio of diversified technology-enabled business services, including SaaS digital solutions, which help customers improve their operating efficiency; precision marketing services, which allow customers to effectively reach their target markets; fintech services, which satisfy customers' diversified financing needs; and in-store e-commerce services, which helps merchants to increase sales and consumers to enjoy local lifestyle discount benefits.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Cards & Payments, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
2022's First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong  
Jan 21, 2022 19:35 HKT/SGT
Yeahka ranks No. 1 in the non-bank independent QR code payment service market in China  
Jan 21, 2022 17:51 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Europe and Stockholm Exergi partner to deliver clean power and heat to the city of Stockholm  
Friday, January 21, 2022 3:51:00 PM
MoU Between Verofax Asia and Distichain to Enable Empowered Digital Global Trade  
Jan 21, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
What You Need to Know about TRON in 2022  
Jan 21, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Ingerson Capital Partners Releases the Performance Report on 'Asia Driving Demand for Longer Trading Hours'  
Jan 21, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Realbox launches one of world's first blockchain-based real estate tokenization platforms  
Jan 20, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Slime Royale Announces to Receive Strategic Investment and Incubation Support from Appota Group  
Jan 20, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail Awarded Contract to Operate and Maintain Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University Autonomous System in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia  
Thursday, January 20, 2022 1:14:00 PM
CheckDot Announces the Launch of Its Platform Which Will Save Crypto Industry  
Jan 20, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Energy Storage (Online Course)
24   January
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       