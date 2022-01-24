Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 14:15 HKT/SGT
The Metaverse can be used to create smart home in the future?

HONG KONG, Jan 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Huisen Household Intl. (02127.HK) announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Netjoy Holdings Limited (02131.HK). According to the agreement, Huisen Household will appoint Netjoy as a short video online marketing solution provider for the promotion of the Group's smart home products and the provision of big data management and analysis for improving and optimizing the efficiency of marketing and advertising campaign of the Group. In addition, the Group and Netjoy shall jointly cooperate for the development of a cloud-based virtual reality smart home project based on Metaverse, including the development of virtual reality exhibition hall for consumers' interactive experience, live broadcast sales by artificial intelligence ("AI") sales anchor and promotion and sales of the smart home products of the Group through the application of AI technologies

Huisen Household said that it is one of the Group's business strategies to develop smart home products under its own brands. Leveraging on Netjoy's big data analysis and AI capabilities, this strategic cooperation can assist the Group to enhance brand awareness and its smart home products to to-B and to-C markets through different marketing and advertising campaigns and innovative means, which can in turn increase the Group's market shares of the smart home products in China, as well as raising brand awareness and reputation of the Group.

The "Metaverse" can be imagined as an extension of the real world, creating virtual scenes and virtual characters in the virtual world by combining virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The metaverse concept has developed rapidly since last year. In addition to attracting a series of virtual asset investments, different activities have been successfully launched in different virtual scenes. For example, Ariana Grande, an American singer and Travis Scott, a rapper have successfully held virtual concerts with over a million viewers watched online.

As people are moving from the real world to the virtual world, major international brands are also pouring into the "Metaverse" concepts. This phenomenon reflects that the virtual world can help brands to establish close ties with different groups, especially the young generation. As a representative of Internet 3.0, the Metaverse can instantly connect buyers and sellers, merchants, and customers directly. With the improvement of hardware access equipment in the future, the Metaverse will be more widely used, and become a combination of the real world and the virtual world. People will have their own "home" in the virtual world with a variety of smart home products. The market is looking forward to seeing the effects of this strategic cooperation agreement of Huisen Household in the future.



