Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Space Warriors
Space Warriors Announces Its Initial Community Video Game

Paris, France, Jan 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Space Warriors has unveiled a new NFT project, set to transform the blockchain gaming space. The project, Space Warriors, is the leading community-focused game made on the Unreal Engine. It is a collection of 7,777 unique 3D NFTs, stored as ERC-721 assets on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS.

This game makes use of the Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO) voting system. This enables users, who own a Space Warrior, to vote on the major decisions that shape the game. This way, the users will determine the direction and trajectory of the game.

As the CEO of Yield Guild Games noted on a separate occasion:

"A DAO is a perfect way to hand more decision-making power to the communities of people who will participate in play to earn games, guilds, and what comes next"

In addition to being able to exercise their voting rights, Space Warriors holders will gain access to the inspiring SWC community. There, they will receive regular updates regarding exclusive offers, competitions, community projects, and more as the project grows. Users can also hold the digital assets for any amount of time; they can also decide when to sell them off on an NFT marketplace like OpenSea.

The 3D NFTs were designed by a team of seven artists with Illan Fitoussi as the team lead. Illan Fitoussi is a respected 3D animation artist, with prior experience working with Ubisoft and Disney on major projects like Lion King and Tom Clancy games. The team created the designs in Maya and rendered them in Unreal Engine 5; so that they can be transmuted easily into gaming and metaverse systems.

The designs of Space Warriors' 5 factions were drawn from the fantastic robots of modern and nostalgic sci-fi – from Transformers to Pacific Rim. Furthermore, the SWCuniverse draws similarities across pop culture and cinematic influences. Each SWC NFT artwork is stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS.

Engaging Game Narrative

The game has an engaging narrative that allows it to stand out from other regular NFT games. The game is set deep in space, far from mankind, in a world populated by sentient robotic warriors. These robotic warriors- driven by an insatiable appetite for domination, power, and honor- have waged ruthless wars on many spaceships and lands. For a time, they stopped going to war. This peace lasted for years until the Strangers appeared.

The Strangers shattered the tranquility of the robotic warriors and left trails of destruction and annihilation in their Galaxy. Facing this dark threat, the warriors must now join forces and unite as one brotherhood, one unstoppable Army.

Bound to fight for their survival, they vowed to avenge their fallen brothers. The narrative will grow even further as the project grows.

In just over 48 hours of unveiling its plan, the community grew to over 100,000 unique users on Discord and is now brimming with over 200,000 community members. Once the community votes on the Metaverse upon which the Space Warriors Club HQ will be built, the game will be ready to go.

Subsequently, the Army wallet will be funded with 5% of all secondary sales royalties. The wallet will be dedicated to funding the Space WarriorsClub activities including the metaverse, real-life events, and conferences.

Fortunately, the website contains plenty of details about the game.

About Space Warriors

Space Warriors is a unique NFT project made up of 7,777 BFTs built on the Unreal Engine. Unlike many other NFT projects, asset holders will be able to vote on the direction and development of the game. The development team comprises seven individuals with ample experience in the designing and marketing of video games.

Social Links
Discord: https://discord.gg/swc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spacewarriorsclub/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/swcNFT

Media contact
Company name: Space Warriors
Contact person: Gabriel Germani, Co-Founder
E-mail: gabriel@swcnft.com
Website: https://www.spacewarriorsclub.com

SOURCE: Space Warriors




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Space Warriors

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Space Warriors Announces Its Initial Community Video Game  
Jan 25, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited Announces Partnership with Victoria's Secret & Co. for Existing Business in China  
Jan 25, 2022 21:35 HKT/SGT
NexBloc to Build NFT Avatar Platform BlocHeads Tied to Blockchain DNS  
Jan 25, 2022 20:04 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February, as of January 25  
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 7:05:00 PM
The Metaverse can be used to create smart home in the future?  
Jan 25, 2022 14:15 HKT/SGT
Messe Muenchen Acquires Asia Climate Forum and Confirms In-person Event for 2022  
Jan 25, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
What You Need to Know about ORBS in 2022  
Jan 25, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Heartland and Ravago Develop Products to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Plastic  
Jan 25, 2022 08:10 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong's First Virtual Investment Forum: From SPAC To Metaverse held Jan 20  
Jan 24, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Global X ETFs: Valuations, Fundamentals and Quality Key to Portfolio Positioning in 2022  
Jan 24, 2022 12:23 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       