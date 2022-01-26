Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 15:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO to Participate Virtually in MWC Barcelona 2022

TOKYO, Jan 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will participate virtually in MWC Barcelona 2022 from February 28 to March 3.

The online exhibition will showcase DOCOMO's evolving 5G and 6G technologies as well as the company's global businesses and services. Exhibits and presentations will be introduced on the DOCOMO website (www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/info/media_center/event/) (from 10:00 JST, February 28) and the company's exhibitor page (www.mwcbarcelona.com/exhibitors/ntt-docomo-inc) on the MWC 2022 website.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Jan 17, 2022 09:30 HKT/SGT
Airbus, NTT, DOCOMO and SKY Perfect JSAT Jointly Studying Connectivity Services from High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS)
Jan 17, 2022 09:16 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Develops Solution to Create High-frequency Mobile Cells By Placing Small Plastic Antenna on Dielectric Waveguide Cable
Jan 6, 2022 08:24 HKT/SGT
KT Corporation, NTT DOCOMO and Fujitsu Cooperate towards Test Facility Construction and Successful Interoperability Testing for Open RAN in Korea
Dec 2, 2021 15:50 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NEC Successfully Test 5G Standalone with Base Station Conforming to O-RAN Specifications in a Multi-vendor Configuration
Nov 22, 2021 17:13 HKT/SGT
JTOWER and DOCOMO Decide to Form a Capital and Business Alliance
Nov 15, 2021 09:46 HKT/SGT
Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) achieves connectivity in trial conducted by Airbus and NTT DOCOMO
Nov 15, 2021 09:27 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Develops Blade-free Drone Fitted with High-res Camera and LEDs
Nov 15, 2021 08:51 HKT/SGT
NTT and NTT DOCOMO Trial First Use of User-tracking Metasurface Reflector for Extreme Mobile Coverage in Current 5G and Coming 6G Era
Oct 26, 2021 14:11 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO's 5G Open RAN Ecosystem Welcomes Hewlett Packard Japan
Oct 14, 2021 14:58 HKT/SGT
AOTS, NTT DOCOMO and Mobile Innovation to Conduct Trial of 5G-Enabled Remote Technical Training
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       