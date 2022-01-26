Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 15:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February, as of January 26 (Updated on January 26, 2022 from the announcement on January 25, 2022)

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Due to the shortage of parts supply caused by the spread of COVID-19 at our supplier in Japan, on January 21 we announced additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles (Adjustments to Domestic Production in January) and also our revised production plan for February (Production Plans in February 2022) due to the shortage of semiconductor-related parts.



Today, Toyota announces additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles.



With regard to February, as the parts scheduled to be used during the January suspension can now be used in February, some plants and lines originally scheduled to be suspended in the month will now operate. We will continue to make our maximum efforts to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and suppliers due to these changes.



