Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 18:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mazda
Production of New Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV for North American Market Starts at New U.S. Plant

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation began production of its brand-new Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV, targeted at the North American market, from January 18 at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc., a new plant jointly constructed with Toyota Motor Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama. The CX-50 is Mazda's first vehicle to be manufactured at the plant. Building on our sales network reforms and the provision of products satisfying the needs of local customers, as well as now beginning production for CX-50, we have renewed our determination to become a company that North American customers will keep choosing.

MAZDA CX-50

Plant seen from above

Since 2016, Mazda has been engaged in initiatives to strengthen its sales area in the U.S. -- Mazda's most important market -- based on our Medium-Term Management Plan that spans from fiscal year ending March 2020 through to fiscal year ending March 2026. The efforts include upgrading dealerships to the next-generation, introducing sales finance, and reforming sales operations. In addition, we plan to launch in spring this year, the Mazda CX-50, which meets the lifestyle and needs of North American customers through its design that respectfully interacts with the outdoors, its strong and highly efficient powertrain in combination with an AWD system fitted across the board, and its high running stability off-road. With production kicking off at a new plant equipped with the latest technology developed through the shared knowledge of Toyota and Mazda, we have put in place a production and supply system that enables timely delivery of high-quality products to our customers.

"The CX-50 is a model that serves as the driving force for Mazda's business growth in North America," said Takeshi Mukai, Senior Managing Executive Officer* at Mazda upon the start of production of CX-50. "We would like to see the plant taking root in the local community by offering employment opportunities and creating a supply chain in the region. And as a good U.S. corporate citizen, we are committed to nurture it into a production plant that shares a close connection with the local community."

Mazda aims to become a brand that creates strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars -- the joy of driving -- and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202201/220127a.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

Mazda
Dec 6, 2021 16:18 HKT/SGT
Mazda2 Hybrid to be Introduced in Europe
Nov 29, 2021 15:58 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2021
Nov 29, 2021 13:43 HKT/SGT
Mazda Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fifth Year Running
Nov 16, 2021 12:08 HKT/SGT
North American Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV World Premiere
Nov 15, 2021 10:24 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Participate in Motor Sports Race Powered by Next-Generation Biodiesel Fuel
Nov 15, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Yamaha Take on Challenge to Expand Options for Producing, Transporting, and Using Fuel Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Oct 28, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021
Oct 8, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Expand SUV Lineup From 2022 Onwards
Sept 30, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Motul Celebrates Golden Jubilee of the Iconic 300V
Sept 30, 2021 07:05 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       