Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Friday, 28 January 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: True Flip
TrueFlip Named Best Crypto iGaming Platform 2021 by Europe Gaming Awards

HONG KONG, Jan 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - An annual ceremony of Europe Gaming Awards by SIGMA took place at the Hilton Convention Centre, St. Julian's Malta. True Flip was nominated and recognized as the winner in the category Best Crypto Gaming Platform of the Year.

Both the judges and workers of the iGaming industry took part in the voting for the winner. The decision was made in the ratio of 70% the decision of the judges and 30% free voting on the SIGMA website.

This is the second award in one year for the TrueFlip brand - earlier this year TrueFlip was also recognized as Best Casino 2020 by AskGamblers. And even though the contenders were strong and also worth winning, True Flip was chosen Best of the Best again.

The team are proud to be part of this honor as well. Thanks to all who also invested in this success: TruePartners team, their partners, colleagues, clients. This event inspires us all to perform new feats.

TruePartners is an affiliate program, offering top converting brands in a broad geo spread. Generous bonuses, memorable design, and a player-centric retention system - this is what players get when becoming their partner. Among their brands are:

- TrueFlip.io
- TrueFlip.com
- Emojino.com
- LuckyNova.com

SIGMA provides premier networking opportunities and rewards leading players in the Gaming industry in a celebration of achievement. As well as shining a spotlight on some of the most intriguing and creative projects to change the face of the Gaming sector, the glitzy event also features an art auction, with all proceeds going to the SiGMA Foundation for a variety of charitable projects.

Media Contact
Brand: True Flip
Contact: Karina, PR manager
E-Mail: k.krupenchenkova@truepartners.io
Website: https://truepartners.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrueFlipLoto

SOURCE: True Flip


Topic: Press release summary
Source: True Flip

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TVS Motor Company acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike player - Swiss E-Mobility Group AG (SEMG)  
Jan 27, 2022 21:10 HKT/SGT
Cake Monster Launches a Monster Supply Burn for Its $MONSTA Token  
Jan 27, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Civil Engineering PCL (SET: CIVIL) begins SET trading on 27 Jan  
Jan 27, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Establish Hitachi Automation to Reinforce Robotic SI Business in Japan and ASEAN Countries  
Thursday, January 27, 2022 6:37:00 PM
Production of New Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV for North American Market Starts at New U.S. Plant  
Thursday, January 27, 2022 6:06:00 PM
Global fintech Ebury enters Hong Kong non-bank lending market to target credit-starved importing and exporting SMEs  
Jan 27, 2022 15:45 HKT/SGT
Myanmar Government Approved USD 3.82 Billion in Foreign Investment and USD 651 Million in Domestic Investment in First Year of State Administration Council  
Jan 27, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Autonomous Mobile Robot Control Technology that Doubles Efficiency While Maintaining Safety  
Thursday, January 27, 2022 12:46:00 PM
PlatoData, Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Form Alliance to Support the Growing GBA Community  
Jan 27, 2022 06:48 HKT/SGT
Trintech Is the Only Financial Close Solution Provider with Certified Integrations Across All Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP Platforms  
Jan 27, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
7   February
Virtual
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       