  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, 28 January 2022, 12:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2021 (January - December)

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

- In 2021 (January to December), the effects of the spread of COVID-19 were less severe than in 2020. As a result, both global sales and production were up year-on-year.
- In December 2021, global sales were down year-on-year due to ongoing effects from the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and by insufficient semiconductor supplies.
- The outlook for both COVID-19 and parts supply trends remain uncertain, and we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202112.html.


From the Asia Corporate News Network

