  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, 28 January 2022, 14:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Establishes AI Ethics and Governance Office to Ensure the Safe and Secure Deployment of AI and Leading-edge Technologies in Society

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the decision to establish a new organization to strengthen its governance of AI ethics.

Building and maintaining trust remains central to all of Fujitsu's business activities, forming the basis of its Purpose--"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation." To realize the vision of a sustainable world through its global business brand "FUJITSU Uvance" which focuses on the solution of social issues, both services and technologies as well as trust in the Fujitsu Group will play an essential role.

In March 2019, Fujitsu formulated the "Fujitsu Group AI Commitment" to create greater value for customers and society while honoring its promise to deliver safe, secure, and transparent AI technology. With this commitment as a point of departure, in September 2019 Fujitsu further established the "Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee on AI Ethics" to ensure an objective evaluation of Fujitsu's AI ethics framework by an impartial third party. Since then, Fujitsu has continuously and proactively worked to enhance its corporate governance to enforce the principles of ethical AI.

On February 1, Fujitsu will newly establish the "AI Ethics and Governance Office" (Head: Junichi Arahori) to accelerate the safe and secure deployment of leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and other machine learning applications in society.

This marks the next step in Fujitsu's ongoing efforts to strengthen and enforce comprehensive, company-wide measures to achieve robust AI ethics governance based on international best-practices, policies, and legal frameworks. The new office will focus on implementing measures to actively promote ethics related to the research, development, and implementation of advanced technologies.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.


Press release summary
