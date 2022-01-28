Friday, 28 January 2022, 15:54 HKT/SGT Share:

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2021 and for January through December 2021 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



(1) December 2021

Mazda's domestic production volume in December 2021 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in December 2021]

CX-5: 39,548 units (up 23.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,689 units (down 34.4%)

CX-9: 6,829 units (up 35.4%)



(2) January through December 2021

Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2021 decreased 1.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2021]

CX-5: 322,982 units (up 3.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 101,393 units (down 9.5%)

CX-30: 70,744 units (down 1.8%)



2. Overseas Production



(1) December 2021

Mazda's overseas production volume in December 2021 decreased 37.7% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in December 2021]

MAZDA3: 6,591 units (down 26.1% year on year)

CX-30: 6,266 units (down 39.0%)

MAZDA2: 3,116 units (down 38.6%)



(2) January through December 2021

Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2021 decreased 20.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2021]

CX-30: 116,748 units (down 6.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 109,482 units (down 0.9%)

MAZDA2: 43,604 units (down 22.0%)



II. Domestic Sales



(1) December 2021

Mazda's domestic sales volume in December 2021 increased 9.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (up 1.3 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.8 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in December 2021]

CX-5: 3,251 units (up 45.7% year on year)

MAZDA2: 2,329 units (up 31.6%)

CX-30: 1,971 units (up 66.9%)



(2) January through December 2021

Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2021 decreased 11.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.4 points), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.4 points year on year).



[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2021]

MAZDA2: 24,659 units (down 13.4% year on year)

CX-5: 22,414 units (down 7.4%)

CX-30: 19,338 units (down 28.3%)



III. Exports



(1) December 2021

Mazda's export volume in December 2021 increased 14.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.



[Exports of key models in December 2021]

CX-5: 37,794 units (up 22.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 13,115 units (up 63.2%)

CX-9: 9,278 units (up 85.8%)



(2) January through December 2021

Mazda's export volume in the period from January through December 2021 increased 1.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2021]

CX-5: 298,981 units (up 3.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 89,768 units (up 1.2%)

CX-9: 55,377 units (up 15.7%)



IV. Global Sales



(1) December 2021

Mazda's global sales volume in December 2021 decreased 28.8% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in December 2021]

CX-5: 28,184 units (down 29.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 17,964 units (down 19.8%)

CX-30: 17,922 units (down 0.8%)



(2) January through December 2021

Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through December 2021 increased 3.6% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in the period from January through December 2021]

CX-5: 381,800 units (up 5.7% year on year)

MAZDA3: 234,485 units (down 2.1%)

CX-30: 222,617 units (up 24.4%)



For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202201/220128a.html.





