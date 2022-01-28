Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, 28 January 2022, 17:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for December 2021

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2021.




World Production

Calendar Year of 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.

December 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive year.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 69,577 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 188,940 units.

December 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienceda year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of - December 2021 with sales of 5,331 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 4,476 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2021 with sales of 13,439 units.

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

December 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Jan 20, 2022 12:04 HKT/SGT
Honda Invests in U.S.-based Helm.ai to Strengthen its Software Technology Development
Jan 19, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Honda and V2X Suisse Consortium to Advance Vehicle-to-Grid Charging Technology in Switzerland
Jan 19, 2022 12:01 HKT/SGT
Honda Signs Joint Development Agreement with SES, an EV Battery Research and Development Company
Jan 18, 2022 15:15 HKT/SGT
Dakar 2022: A Showcase in the Desert
Jan 18, 2022 09:29 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of EU32i, All-New Portable Generator Equipped with Sine Wave Inverter, in Europe in March 2022
Jan 6, 2022 12:21 HKT/SGT
Dongfeng Honda to Build a Dedicated Electric Vehicle Production Plant
Dec 13, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
Honda's First Formula 1 World Championship Title for 30 Years
Dec 2, 2021 11:26 HKT/SGT
Honda Selected for 5th Consecutive year to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index
Nov 26, 2021 10:48 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils the World Premiere of Advanced Future Safety Technologies toward the Realization of its Goal for Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities by 2050
Nov 24, 2021 08:57 HKT/SGT
The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary and New ADV350 Headline Honda's 2021 EICMA Line-up
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       