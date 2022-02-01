Monday, 31 January 2022, 14:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO DOCOMO to Roll Out IPv6 Single-stack Support Beginning Feb. 1

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will begin rolling out IPv6 single-stack support for selected DOCOMO devices from February 1, thereby taking the lead in deploying IPv6 ahead of other telecom carriers in Japan, which are expected to continue operating with IPv4 addresses for the time being.



Due to the growing number of IoT devices as well as the widening adoption of 5G, IPv4 addresses are now in short supply worldwide, a key factor behind DOCOMO's decision to begin deploying virtually limitless IPv6 addresses.



DOCOMO is currently providing IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack support by assigning both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to its devices. The shift to IPv6 single-stack support was realized by using address conversion methods, which ensures interoperability with IPv4.



Between July and December 2021, DOCOMO operated a test environment to allow global developers to confirm the interoperability of their applications and content on DOCOMO devices designated for conversion to single-stack support.



Single-stack support will be provided for 31 IPv6 models initially and in principle for all DOCOMO devices/handsets to be released in fiscal 2022 beginning this April. Single-stack functionality will be applied to DOCOMO models operating on the DOCOMO mobile network in Japan. The company's existing communication network will not be impacted nor will users be required to change settings or submit applications.



Going forward, DOCOMO is committed to playing a leading role in the expanding adoption of IPv6 addresses in communications infrastructure as well as contributing to the further development of 5G and IoT by meeting increasing demands for innovative communications equipment.



About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NTT DOCOMO

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

