Singapore, Feb 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As we become more connected and the digital space becomes an essential part of life, opportunities for new threat vectors to emerge from the digital underbelly have also grown and multiplied.



IT and cyber security leaders worldwide are readying themselves to tackle new risks and bad actors, with attention turned towards securing our increasingly connected networks and systems. This is where the principles of Zero Trust come in to support the global initiatives to protect our data and networks.



With the 'never trust, always verify' attitude, infosec leaders have found themselves in a more advantageous position to defend their digital terrains and plan the steps for future cyber battles. At CISO Zero Trust ASEAN Online, Southeast Asia's infosec leaders and future leaders will gather together to discuss the risks and strategies that will support the adoption of a Zero Trust mentality across the region to secure their perimeterless domains and safeguard their networks and connections.



In the ever-evolving mission to ensure your organisation's IT Security remains gapless and an enterprise stronghold, CISOs, IT Security leaders and influencers have been taking steps to incorporate the principles of Zero Trust into their organisation's IT Security framework. Some of the key questions they have asked themselves and are continually working on include:



- What are the Zero Trust Principles?

- How Can you Become a Zero Trust Ready Organisation?

- Maintaining a Zero Trust Environment - What Needs to Be Done?



A range of unique and best-practice strategies await you at CISO Zero Trust ASEAN Online, including what the Zero Trust Principles are, applying Zero Trust, SASE and SSE, what a successful Zero Trust implementation process looks like, establishing your risk appetite, the top questions the board will ask, strengthening perimeterless security, managing the human risk element of Zero Trust, establishing maturity levels and much more!



Join us, 12-13 April, for two days of engaging discussions on how to effectively protect your organisation's most valuable digital assets by adopting a practical Zero Trust approach, advancing your strategy through risk intelligence, strengthening your Data Privacy and Security framework, and scaling business.



2022 Key Themes:



Zero Trust Applicability to Infosec Objectives

Explore the advantages "zero trust" model can offer your business through clear understanding of the principles and how they can meet security objectives and maintain safer connections.



Risk and Reward in a No Trust Environment

An in-depth look at the risks involved with implementing a Zero Trust Framework, how to optimally implement Zero Trust, and the rewards that can be reaped by businesses if done successfully.



Building and Maintaining A Trustworthy Organisation

Even in a Zero Trust environment, some trust must be established between IT Security and other departments and functions to make the initiative a success - and the first step towards that is to embrace change. Take a look at how organisations can experience positive change to make their digital environments safer for everyone.



Future Direction for a Secure Future

Prepare your security plan for the future by taking into account new risks and threats, implementing different strategies to improve visibility, and investing back into your security resources and networks.



Registrations are now open!



- Engage with 300 plus attendees, speakers and solution providers and find the security answers that you are seeking

- Benchmark your Zero Trust journey strategy through exciting case studies, 3 engaging panels, and interviews

- Wide range of industries sharing their roadmaps and plans for a Zero Trust strategy including banking and finance, hospitality, manufacturing, cryptocurrency, payments, and more

- Dedicated event to Zero Trust, a premier event in the Southeast Asia region

- Unique look at an extremely current topic with the best strategies and solutions in the market

- Many companies are starting their Zero Trust journey, so a lot of opportunities for both vendors and delegates to share their findings and learn from their peers



Claim your free place here: https://bit.ly/3rhmIaX



For Further details regarding this event, visit our website, https://zerotrustasean.coriniumintelligence.com



You can contact us at: info@coriniumintel.com





