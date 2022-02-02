Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 15:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for its third quarter, ending December 31, 2021, for its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022:



- Consolidated revenue totaled 4,009.0 billion yen (USD34.9 billion), a 14.3 percent increase from the previous year.

- Consolidated operating profit totaled 256.3 billion yen (USD2,229.4 million), a 284.6 percent increase from the previous year.

- Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 193.4 billion yen (USD1,682.2 million), a 348.9 percent increase from the previous year.



"Both revenue and operating profit in the third quarter decreased from the same period last year due to semiconductor shortages and other business conditions, although DENSO made profit improvements. However, revenue and operating profit through three quarters of this fiscal year increased compared to the previous year due to recovery of vehicle sales from COVID-19 and profit improvements," said Yasushi Matsui, senior executive officer and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation. "We have revised our full-year forecast based on third quarter results, adjusting our revenue projection to 5,480.0 billion yen (USD47.7 billion) and operating profit projection to 400.0 billion yen (USD3,479.8 million)," said Matsui. "While it is difficult to project how the business environment might change due to factors like semiconductor shortages, we keep our fourth quarter forecast unchanged and aim to achieve these projections with strong fourth quarter performance."



In Japan, revenue increased to 2,590.1 billion yen (USD22.5 billion), up 15.1% from the previous year, and operating profit was 144.1 billion yen (USD1,253.8 million), with an operating loss of 12.0 billion yen in the previous year.



In North America, revenue increased to 842.6 billion yen (USD7.3 billion), up 15.4% from the previous year, and operating loss was 1.9 billion yen (USD16.6 million).



In Europe, revenue increased to 407.4 billion yen (USD3.5 billion), up 13.3% from the previous year, and operating profit was 3.3 billion yen (USD29.1 million), up 22.7% from the previous year.



In Asia, revenue increased to 1,180.6 billion yen (USD10.3 billion), up 26.6% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 105.0 billion yen (USD913.6 million), up 46.3% from the previous year.



In other areas, revenue increased to 53.8 billion yen (USD468.4 million), up 101.9% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 11.7 billion yen (USD101.4 million), up 145.2% from the previous year.



DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.





Source: Denso

