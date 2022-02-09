Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 10:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. 5,000+ Educators, Policymakers & Technology Leaders Assemble to Plan for the Future of Education in the Philippines

MANILA, Feb 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 16-17 February 2022, the 6th annual EDUtech Philippines 2022 will once again bring together the Philippines' entire education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies and innovations to bring 21st century quality education to all in the Philippines.



The past two years have shown just how important technology in education truly is, and how being up to date on technology strategy, digital pedagogy and tools is crucial to the delivery of quality education in a hybrid environment. With that in mind, EDUtech Philippines has created a program tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community.

Gracing the event is the Guest of Honour, H.E. Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, Secretary of Education, Department of Education, Philippines (DepEd), who will open the event through a keynote address at 9am on 16 February, providing an outlook into the future of K-12 education in the Philippines and how the transformation roadmap will be achieved through partnerships, innovation and technology.



Building on this, Fr. Aristotle C. Dy, SJ, PhD, President of Xavier School, Ms Bernadette Nacario, Country Director of Google Philippines and Mr Michael Ngan, President and General Manager of Lenovo Philippines will also be delivering keynotes about developing the workforce of the futures with 21st century skills and the importance of technology in enhancing learning for all.



On Day Two, Executive Director David B. Bungallon of the National Institute for Technical Education and Skills Development (NITESD), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will share how TESDA is providing accessible, high-quality technical vocational education and training. While Dr. Betty Cernol McCann, President, Silliman University discusses strategies for designing and implementing innovative digital solutions for your institution.



In addition to the visionary keynotes, there will be a series of K-12 and Higher Education fireside chats and panel discussions by 100+ expert speakers on digital leadership, learning and teaching technologies, digital pedagogies digital schools and campuses and more.



Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Philippines include:

- Hon. Ma. Josefina "Joy" Belmonte, Mayor, Quezon City Government

- Redilyn C. Agub, Chief, e-TESDA Unit, NITESD, TESDA

- Abram Y.C Abanil, Director IV, Information and Communications Technology Service, Department of Education Philippines

- Trish Anne Castro, Principal, De La Salle University Integrated School

- Paul Anthony Notorio, Director, Center for Innovative Learning Programs, De La Salle University-Dasmarinas

- Mark Sy, Chief Academic Officer, APEC Schools

- Prof. Dr. Cheryl Peralta, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, University of Santo Tomas

- Maria A. Roque, Chief, TESDA Specialist, National TVET Trainers Academy (NTTA), NITESD, TESDA

- Estela Carino, Regional Director Cordillera Administrative Region, Department of Education Philippines

- Samuel Gipson, Head of Secondary, Nord Anglia International School Manila

- Dr. Dave E. Marcial, Director, Silliman Online University Learning

- Enzo Flojo, Asst. Principal for Formation, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School

- Catherine M. Catamora, Director, Education Technology Office, Far Eastern University

- Francis Jim Tuscano, Grade School EdTech Coordinator, Xavier School San Juan

- Prof. Ganemulle Lekamalage Dharmasri Wickramasinghe, PhD, Director General, Colombo Plan Staff College



Besides the conference, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest education technologies by Google for Education, Lenovo, Canvas by Instructure, Coursera for Campus, REX Education, Globe Business, NEO by Cypher Learning, Linux Professional Institute and more.

Supported by DepEd and TESDA, the two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 5,000 education stakeholders from Philippines and beyond.



About EDUtech Philippines 2022

Date: 16-17 February 2022 | Virtual

Website: www.terrapinn.com/Join-EDUtechPhil22

Admission is free for all

Register for a free pass here: https://bit.ly/3sjFSw8



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Jessica Foong

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.

Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Education

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

