Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Horangi Horangi Warden Named a High Performer Across Multiple Cloud Security Categories in the G2 Winter Reports 2022 The G2 High Performer award is based on customer reviews, which saw Horangi Warden rank as the top Cloud Security Software provider across customer satisfaction metrics such as 'Ease of Doing Business With', the 'Quality of Support Offered', and 'Value for Money'.

SINGAPORE, Feb 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Horangi, a leading cloud security solutions and services firm based in Singapore, announced today that its flagship cloud security platform Warden was recently named a High Performer in the G2 Winter Reports across Cloud Security[1], Cloud Data Security[2], and Cloud Compliance[3]. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace aggregating authentic peer-to-peer reviews serving over 60 million people.



The G2 High Performer award is based on customer reviews, which saw Warden rank as the top Cloud Security Software provider across customer satisfaction metrics such as 'Ease of Doing Business With', the 'Quality of Support Offered', and 'Value for Money'. Warden is also featured in the Top 5 for Cloud Data Security Software and the Small-Business Grid category for Cloud Security Software, having various small tech businesses the likes of Vaultbox and SafeGraph under its belt. In addition, Warden is among the Top 10 for Cloud Compliance Software as it boasts both international and ASEAN-specific compliance standards including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and MAS TRM.



Warden is a human-centric cloud security platform that protects organizations in the public cloud using advanced threat detection and response capabilities. As of today, Warden supports the 5 largest cloud security providers of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. This new G2 recognition comes on the heels of Horangi being featured in a Gartner 2021 security report highlighting vendors in the Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management (CIEM) space.



"With high scores rated across features including Compliance Monitoring, Anomaly Detection, and Policy Enforcement from the G2 Winter Report, Horangi is humbled to be recognized by our customers for the impact Warden has had on their infrastructure." said Paul Hadjy, CEO and Co-founder of Horangi. "Horangi is committed to helping our customers succeed at every stage. As cloud security continues to be a top concern for organizations going into 2022, Warden's ease of deployment and threat prioritization capabilities will be key in helping teams navigate the growing cloud adoption."



According to IBM Security, misconfigurations and compromised credentials remain a leading cause of security incidents involving cloud. Horangi recently shared that more than 60% of misconfigurations detected by Warden in 2021 were flagged as critical or high in severity, with the potential to lead to a data breach.



Fresh off its SOC 2 Type II certification, Horangi looks to enhance the advanced security analytics in Warden in 2022. The Singapore-based company plans to add User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) Right-sizing, both of which are increasingly critical in helping organizations prevent attacks from stolen credentials and lateral movement within the cloud.



[1] Grid(R) for Cloud Security Software - https://bit.ly/33d64ju

[2] Grid(R) for Cloud Data Security Software - https://bit.ly/3B74Pid

[3] Grid(R) for Cloud Compliance Software - https://bit.ly/3B7JG7o



About Horangi



Horangi is a leading cybersecurity company founded by ex Palantir Technologies engineers and is headquartered in Singapore. Horangi's best-in-class Warden cloud security platform protects organizations in the public cloud, complemented by an elite team of cybersecurity experts providing CREST-accredited offensive and strategic cybersecurity services to customers across the world. For more information, visit https://www.horangi.com/.



Media Contact

KeKomunikation for Horangi

Email: Horangi@KeKomunikation.com

Phone: +65 6303 0567





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Horangi

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

