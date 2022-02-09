Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: FLAG Network
Decentralized Blockchain Solution, FLAG Network Set to be Launched

London, UK, Feb 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - FLAG Network, a decentralized protocol, and ecosystem designed specifically for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain systems, has announced the launch of its project. Created by a team of decentralized developers, FLAG Network assembles a plethora of solutions on the Ethereum network, thus supporting a multiple chain ecosystem.

As a protocol in the ever-evolving crypto space, FLAG Network was designed to address some of the difficulties associated with blockchain usage and adoption - high gas fees, the outrageous cost of running apps, and slow throughput. Albeit similar to other solutions like Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche, et al, FLAG Network, according to the development team, is advantageous in three pertinent yet often overlooked areas; simplifies the usage of Ethereum's network effects, provides a safer environment, and opens up a more stable and powerful world to users.

Choosing the Ethereum Blockchain

The premier DApp blockchain, Ethereum paved the way for the proliferation of a ton of nascent crypto trends by playing host to them. FLAG Network has chosen this revolutionary yet problem-plagued network which, at the time of writing, is laden with major and minor imperfections, some of which include - poor UX, low throughput, high cost, and non-sovereignty.

Aimed at building and connecting Ethereum-compatible networks, FLAG Network will enable users to perform a ton of activities on the network;

  • Users can install stipulated blockchain networks in just a click
  • Make available an array of modules that can be deployed for the construction of custom networks
  • Introducing interoperability protocols for the seamless transfer of capricious messages from Ethereum or any other network
  • An emphasis on transferable security as a service
  • Adopt modules to enable interoperability between blockchain networks

Created by developers for developers, FLAG Network, in addition to the offerings mentioned, will deliver scalability through the integration of remarkably scalable consensus algorithms, ETH compatibility, sovereignty, interoperability, and other impressive features currently absent from the Ethereum blockchain.

Furthermore, FLAG Network has launched a native token that will not only drive this project but will offer holders sizable rewards for staking. 90% of the total revenue generated by this project will be shared amongst all token holders, although based on the total amount of tokens staked. Receiving fees in a variety of cryptocurrencies, FLAG holders are in a way owning a passive income portfolio of several cryptocurrencies.

Roadmap

With a feasible and comprehensible roadmap, FLAG Network is set to achieve a ton of things before the end of the year. Listed on Flag Swap and other centralized exchanges with billions of dollars in trading volume, FLAG Network will launch an NFT collection and in Q4 of 2022, it will list on the world's top 5 exchanges while launching its mainnet on the Binance Smart Chain.

About FLAG Network

FLAG Network is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that aims at creating a sustainable, secure, and safe environment for blockchain networks. Designed by developers for developers, FLAG Network will deliver a favorable environment for NFTs, metaverse, web3, and GameFi projects to not only build but reach their users from across the globe.

Social Contact
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flagnetwork_NFT
Telegram: https://t.me/flagnetworkchat
Medium: https://medium.com/@Flag_Network
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Flag-Network-105491488596621
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Flagnetwork

Media Contact
Brand: FLAG Network
Contact: Media Team
Email: contact@flagnetwork.finance
Website: https://dashboard.flagnetwork.finance/stake

SOURCE: FLAG Network




Topic: Press release summary
Source: FLAG Network

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mainboard-listed BBR awarded S$363 million contract for design and construction of Pasir Ris East Station for Cross Island Line 1  
Feb 9, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
NFT Terminal Launches a Real-Time Data Analytics Platform for NFTs  
Feb 9, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
XanPay Partners with SWAG to Launch New Alternative Payment Methods  
Feb 9, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Opal aims to assist SMEs by making business transactions more efficient in the new normal environment  
Feb 9, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
ITE signs MOU with VIZZIO to Launch New Centre of Excellence, Harnessing the Power of 3D Virtualization  
Feb 9, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
ITE signs MOU with VIZZIO to Launch New Centre of Excellence, Harnessing the Power of 3D Virtualization  
Feb 9, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Institut Teknologi Bandung Extend Collaboration to Drive Decarbonization in Indonesia  
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 4:26:00 PM
Novotech Recognized as Top 10 CRO in CenterWatch Site Relationship Benchmarking Report  
Feb 9, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance  
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 3:00:00 PM
Horangi Warden Named a High Performer Across Multiple Cloud Security Categories in the G2 Winter Reports 2022  
Feb 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       