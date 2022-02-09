Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 16:26 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Institut Teknologi Bandung Extend Collaboration to Drive Decarbonization in Indonesia

TOKYO, Feb 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesia's Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) to conduct joint research on clean energy solutions that will enable decarbonization in Indonesia. Activities will include feasibility studies, investigations, validations and R&D for technologies that will power the country's energy transition. The MOU will be in effect for five years, with the research results building the foundation for discussions to establish a joint R&D center in Indonesia.

Signing Ceremony (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

Online Signing Ceremony

The online signing ceremony took place on February 7, 2022 and was attended by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Japan, H.E. Heri Akhmadi; the Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia, H.E. Kenji Kanasugi; ITB Rector, Ms. Reini Wirahadikusumah; and MHI's Head of Energy Transition and Power Headquarters, Ken Kawai.

MHI's Head of Energy Transition and Power Headquarters Ken Kawai said, "MHI has been at the forefront of supporting Indonesia in its energy transition for nearly half a century. Through this continued partnership with ITB, we seek to develop clean energy solutions that will accelerate decarbonization in Indonesia. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with ITB to achieve our mission net zero."

ITB Rector, Ms. Reini Wirahadikusumah added: "During the past two years, we have been collaborating with MHI to conduct advanced feasibility studies in clean energy, especially in financial and technical evaluation of ammonia and biomass co-firing. I am sure that these activities will benefit the Indonesian power industry. I hope that the extension of this MOU will create more ideas and useful recommendations for Indonesia's decarbonization journey."

A previous MOU between MHI and ITB(1) enabled joint feasibility studies on emerging energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia, as well as air quality control systems (AQCS) and microgrid solutions. Since this MOU was signed in 2020, MHI and ITB also collaborated on training Indonesia's future engineers by conducting joint lectures on topics including big data analysis, biomass, integrated coal gasification combined cycle, hydrogen and AQCS.

This new MOU comes at a time when Indonesia is ramping up efforts to decarbonize its energy sector evident in its recent commitments to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2030 and achieve 23% renewable energy use by 2025(2).

(1) https://power.mhi.com/news/20200130.html
(2) bit.ly/3BmvFTP


