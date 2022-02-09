Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NFT Terminal
NFT Terminal Launches a Real-Time Data Analytics Platform for NFTs

Singapore, Feb 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NFT Terminal, a leading provider of services for the growing NFT market, announced the beta launch of a service with its namesake, NFT terminal, a real-time analytics platform for NFT sales, mints, and transaction trends.

NFT Terminal opened its beta release nearly a month after the successful launch of their first service: Console. In under a month, Console has provided over 730,000 users and 100 NFT communities the ability to search rarity metrics, see real-time OpenSea data, track mint events, and look up Ethereum (ETH) gas prices (gwei) in real-time.

"We started Console because we noticed that DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) and other communities lacked access to relevant data regarding their NFTs, "according to the NFT Terminal team. Through extensive research, the team noticed that one of the frustrations of DAO members who traded or minted NFTs was that there were no reliable tools for real-time analytics, sparking the development of Console. What's more, the team noted that DAOs and other NFT projects had to compile different tools across various platforms to provide relevant data surrounding their NFTs, which in turn, slowed their ability to build value within their communities.

With over 730,000 users acquired in its first month, the NFT Terminal team decided to build out new services to better serve their users. The team explained the following, "what we noticed was that more and more individuals in the communities we serve wanted a better way to track all NFT transactions in real-time instead of tracking partial data; so we listened and built it."

The team developed Terminal to better serve potential buyers who need to quickly spot trending collections or mints, eager sellers who want to gauge transaction trends before auctioning their NFTs, and expert collectors who simply wish to monitor the movement of whales.

Using the knowledge that they acquired from planning and executing Console, the team developed a terminal with feeds that update in real-time. NFT Terminal, the service, provides the following features:

  • Real-time data analytics from notable whales and influencers
  • Real-time trading data including buys, sells, stakes, and transfers
  • Live feed of mint activity with mint price and average gas (gwei) prices
  • Rankings for the most traded NFTs among whales and influencers, most bought NFTs, most sold NFTs, most minted NFTs in 1-hour, 4-hour, 12-hour intervals

NFT Terminal is available now on both mobile and desktop, and the beta release is free to use.

The team at NFT Terminal hopes to use the beta release as a springboard for more features like analytics for NFT collections and rarity indices. They expect to roll out new features quickly and hope to one day have all the important NFT analytics in one place like Bloomberg does with its terminal.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nftterminal
Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1706boIdXNrc8C6iIkN38bVmCbIMo0QBi?usp=sharing

Media Contact
Brand: NFT Terminal
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: team@nft-terminal.com
NFT Terminal: https://nft-terminal.com
Console: https://console.nft-terminal.com

SOURCE: NFT Terminal




Topic: Press release summary
Source: NFT Terminal

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mainboard-listed BBR awarded S$363 million contract for design and construction of Pasir Ris East Station for Cross Island Line 1  
Feb 9, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
NFT Terminal Launches a Real-Time Data Analytics Platform for NFTs  
Feb 9, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
XanPay Partners with SWAG to Launch New Alternative Payment Methods  
Feb 9, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Opal aims to assist SMEs by making business transactions more efficient in the new normal environment  
Feb 9, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
ITE signs MOU with VIZZIO to Launch New Centre of Excellence, Harnessing the Power of 3D Virtualization  
Feb 9, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
ITE signs MOU with VIZZIO to Launch New Centre of Excellence, Harnessing the Power of 3D Virtualization  
Feb 9, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Institut Teknologi Bandung Extend Collaboration to Drive Decarbonization in Indonesia  
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 4:26:00 PM
Novotech Recognized as Top 10 CRO in CenterWatch Site Relationship Benchmarking Report  
Feb 9, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance  
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 3:00:00 PM
Horangi Warden Named a High Performer Across Multiple Cloud Security Categories in the G2 Winter Reports 2022  
Feb 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       