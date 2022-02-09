Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: BBR Holdings
Mainboard-listed BBR awarded S$363 million contract for design and construction of Pasir Ris East Station for Cross Island Line 1

SINGAPORE, Feb 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mainboard-listed BBR Holdings (S) Ltd ("BBR" or "the Group") today announced that the Land Transport Authority ("LTA") has awarded a S$363 million civil contract for the design and construction of Pasir Ris East station, under the first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL1), to Singapore Engineering & Construction Pte. Ltd. and Sinohydro Corporation Limited (Singapore Branch) Joint Venture.

Mr Andrew Tan, BBR's Chief Executive Officer said: "We are delighted in winning the LTA's contract for the Pasir Ris East Station for Cross Island Line 1. Together with our joint venture partner Sinohydro Corporation, we will do our best to make the project a success."

Singapore Engineering and Construction Pte Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBR. It is one of Singapore's most established civil engineering and construction specialists. The company's previous projects included the construction of Tai Seng Facility Building which serves the Downtown Line and the widening of Keppel Viaduct.

Construction works for the CRL1 Pasir Ris East station are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, with passenger service expected to commence in 2030.

BBR Holdings (S) Ltd (For more information: www.bbr.com.sg)

BBR Holdings (S) Ltd ("BBR") is one of Singapore's leading construction groups with more than 25 years of industry experience. It currently comprises four core business segments spanning across General Construction, Specialised Engineering, Property Development and Green Technology. The BBR Group is well-positioned to meet the urbanisation challenge in Asia with its proven track record and good combination of innovative engineering with specialist know-how in construction methods. It has business presence in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Listed in 1997 on SESDAQ, SGX's then second board, BBR was subsequently upgraded to the Mainboard in September 2006.

About the CRL1

CRL1 is Singapore's eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north- eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. CRL1 is 29 kilometres long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households. With CRL1, common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing. The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines, making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel across the rail network.

Reference: https://bit.ly/3JeuEj5

Issued on behalf of BBR Holdings (S) Ltd by Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

Media and Analysts Contact

BBR Holdings (S) Ltd
Ms Chew Nam Yeo
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +65 6546 5276
Email: chew.ny@bbr.com.sg

Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd
Tel: +65 6958 8002
Wayne Koo
Mobile: +65 9338 8166
Email: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg


