  • Friday, February 11, 2022
Thursday, 10 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
MetaGod Announces the Launch of Its Gamefi and Metaverse Platform

LONDON, Feb 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MetaGod, the London-based start-up, has announced the launch of its Gamefi and metaverse platform whereby it develops a complete ecosystem with a digitally rendered 3D virtual reality-based metaverse. It offers users the sole authority to create, build, and control their own metaverse focused on gamification, social interaction, entertainment, and play-to-earn.

Since the last few years, the world has been witnessing an internet evolution greater than the innovations from the DotCom era or Social Media era, or perhaps even more significant than the internet itself. The internet is evolving to a stage that is more immersive, intuitive, and one-step closer to completely immersive virtual reality experiences. Online video games, console games, and mobile games have billions of downloads and continue to emerge as one of the most prevalent media forms in our society. This is leading towards a dedicated economy for play-to-earn blockchain games, which is growing at an exponential rate. In this new world of professional gaming and Esports, play-to-earn NFT games have been leading the charge in the fast-rising industry and new investments.

MetaGod is poised to tap on this opportunity by creating a complete ecosystem around Metaverse and Gamefi. Deployed on Binance Smart Chain Network, this ecosystem will have a metaverse, with its first game based on the card game Monopoly that promises unlimited hours of gameplay fun while subsequently allowing players to earn in many ways.

Emma Quinn, the CEO of MetaGod says, "MetaGod offers a metaverse and blockchain-based ecosystem, not just a single product or a game offering. The ecosystem consists of NFT based God Avatar Characters, Gamefi based play to earn offerings, a metaverse whereby users can play and immerse themselves like real world, game development and publication modules, Socializing Platform, Voting protocol for democratized governance and a dedicated marketplace for trading of NFT assets."

"It is devised by multiple dimensional MAPs. For each MAP, 'gamers' can participate in different GAMES launched by different "publishers." In contrast, gamers can play and socialize through various games and entertainment on MAP. The ecosystem is powered by a "triple" token principle, which further enhances the building of the whole game ecosystem and provides a better reward to the gamers." Continued the CEO.

GOGOVERSE MAP

Like traditional maps or vicinities, the GOGOVERSE also functions as a virtual land place with multiple zones separated on the GOGOVERSE MAP. These zones include a Gaming Zone, Ads Zone, Lucky Reward Zone, Bad Luck Zone, etc. These zones run different events that players could play and earn, receive bonus/penalty, or be required to complete some missions.

METAGOD Gameplay

As mentioned earlier, the MetaGod metaverse features a complete ecosystem, not just a game. In this regard, the ecosystem will feature an SDK whereby publishers can deploy all sorts of games whereby a player can participate, play and create lucrative income while enjoying the fun play.

The ecosystem will feature games such as:
- Multiplayer Online Games
- PvP Games
- Strategy Games
- Others

Arthur Andersen, the CFO of MetaGod says, "Research suggests metaverse could approach $800 billion tackling live events and ads, with its global revenue opportunity approaching $800 billion in 2024 vs. about $500 billion in 2020. The MetaGod team believes that with the Play-to-Earn, gamification and incentivization of gameplay, it has the capacity of opening a wide new door for users to immerse themselves in incentivized gameplay, and in turn create a sustainable business model while tapping on the $800 billion global metaverse market."

Talking about Play to Earn, the CFO continues, "The MetaGod team believes that the Play-to-Earn model is opening a wide new door on solutions to ease the difficulties brought by the pandemic and equipping players with experience and the ability to manage their finances before the pandemic enters the Crypto Market."

Through the rise of many NFT based games today, MetaGod offers a new yet familiar game, i.e., Monopoly on the blockchain, that will not only engage its users but allow them to incentivize their gameplay. It boasts of vibrant game graphics and farm play game scenarios that players love to play.

Seed Round Funding Secured

For a sustainable business model, availability of initial funds for the development phase is vital. In this regard, MetaGod team has already secured initial funding of USD 900,000 from two famous venture capital firms.

Offering Early Access to Adopter

For general who want to participate in the early phase of the MetaGod project, it offers dedicated pre-sale rounds whereby a user can purchase a minimum of 25,000 $MTG token during first phase and a minimum 20,000 $MTG token during second round. It is important that the users of first phase will enjoy a bigger discount compared to the second round.

The GameFi Revolution is Under Way

In a world where gaming profits are concentrated within a small number of centralized companies, MetaGod strives to standout through its decentralized ecosystem. It will offer its infrastructure for all, ensuring that small-scale startups or SMEs can develop games and deliver their users finished products while creating for themselves recurring revenues. For more information about MetaGod, visit their website here.

Media Contact
Company: Metagod Gaming LTD
Contact: Oliver Maguire, CMO
E-Mail: support@metagod.app
Website: https://metagod.app/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaGodOfficial

SOURCE: Metagod Gaming LTD


Topic: Press release summary
